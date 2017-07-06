Village Day: is fast approaching, to be held on Batchelors Field on Saturday July 8. Theme this year ‘Around the World’. The fancy dress parade will leave the Eight Bells at 1.30pm and process to Batchelors Field ready for judging at 2pm. During the afternoon there will be plenty of entertainment and many stalls. Cream teas will be available at the Rawson Cafe.

There will also be a dog show.

In the evening there will be a barn dance between 6.30pm and 10.30pm. Adults £5.00 (£7.00 on day) Under 18’s £2.00 (£3.00 on day). Please take along your own picnic and chairs. Licensed bar available.

For any further information please contact Sarah on 01444 881783 or email john.bridger@live.co.uk

The WSCC mobile library: will be visiting Drovers, Paynesfield, The Street, on Fridays July 7 and 21 between 9.30am - 10.15am. All welcome to use this service.

Date for your diaries: The Horticultural Society/Gardening Club will be holding their annual Summer flower and vegetable show in the Rawson Hall on Saturday August 19. More details at a later date

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.