Dog treatment: Julia Robertson is the founder of Galen Therapy, which is pioneering a form of treatment for dogs known as Canine Myotherapy.

She has established a Therapy Centre at The Paddocks, Bolney which provides specialised treatment for dogs and from this base Julia also trains individuals to become Galen Myotherapist’s and also many different workshops intended for interested dog owner.

In addition, she is an International speaker and trainer, travelling extensively around the world (including Asia) and setting up Centres and Galen Myotherapy Schools in other Countries.

Galen Myotherapy treats chronic muscular pain in dogs. This presents as lameness and stiffness in dogs, often relating from other conditions, old injuries or commonly compensatory and repetitive strain issues.

This chronic muscular pain that is so difficult to diagnose, can result in both physical and a multitude of seemingly unrelated behavioural changes. So many dogs are often suffering in silence.

Julia, her father Albert Clifford and grand daughter Meg are abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower for war dogs remembered on July 23. If you would like to sponsor this and find out more information please visit https://wardogsremembered.charitycheckout.co.uk or through facebook page - War Dogs Remembered.

