Bolney Horticultural Society/Gardening Club: The Society’s annual flower and vegetable show will be held in the Rawson Hall on Saturday August 19 at 2.30pm. There will be over 70 different classes to enter including floral art, flowers, vegetables, cookery, photographic and three classes for the children. All entries should be sent to the Show Secretary at Fieldfare, 4 Paynesfield, The Street by no later than 6pm on Wednesday August 16. Late entries cannot be accepted. If you would like copies of the Year Book incorporating all the classes and further information please contact 01444 881640 or email judithwoodland123@btinternet.com

BOLNEY WI: Amanda Bridger was the speaker at our July meeting. This young woman’s passion is making miniature buildings and dolls’ houses. She gave us a brief history of the origins of dolls’ houses, which were initially for the rich in Germany and later England. We heard about the copies of well- known grand houses and their furnishings which faithfully reproduced period furniture down to tiny dinner and tea sets. But - Amanda wanted to scale down to miniatures and the examples of her work which she brought to show us were remarkable.

The smallest was a house about two and a half inches tall with two floors complete with furniture. There was a ‘Harry Potter’ type building on three floors which had an open coffin in each room - spooky! Some materials (such as tiny windows) Amanda buys on-line but mostly she uses cardboard boxes, old gauze bandages( washed, scrunched up and sprayed). Many of the figures and domestic animals were no bigger than a man’s little finger nail. She paints her models mostly with ordinary acrylic paint and all this is done on a yard square table while she watches TV!

Our next meeting is a closed shop cream tea for the Bolney ladies. However, you are most welcome to join us on Thursday September 14th at the Rawson Hall at 2.30pm to hear a mystery speaker.

