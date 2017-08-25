BOLNEY HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY/GARDENING CLUB’S: annual flower and vegetable show was held in the Rawson Hall on Saturday August 19, 2017
122 entries were received from 21 exhibitors.
The cup winners were as follows: The Wigan Cup for most points in floral and decorative classes - Christine Hunt
The Miniature Rose Bowl - Christine Hunt
Best floral art exhibit - Christine Hunt
Challenge Cup for most points in flower classes - Marigold Pym
The Society Rose Bowl for most points in rose classes - Joint winners Annabel Moir
The Woodland Cup for best exhibit in the pot plants - David Kennard
The Cottage Flower Trophy for vase of flowers and pot plant - Allan Hunt
Ivy Kennard Rose Bowl for collection of vegetables - Allan Hunt
The Bolton Tankard for the winner of Housewife’s Choice (4 kinds of fruit and/or vegetables) - Allan Hunt
Chal enge cup for the winner of 1 vase of flowers and 3 kinds of vegetables - Allan Hunt
Chal enge Cup (Dig for Victory) for most points in vegetable classes - Marigold Pym
Violet Guinness Cup for best exhibit in children’s section - Faith Harvey
The Colwood Rose Bowl for most points in cookery section - Susan Ayres
The Photographic Shield for most points in this section - Christine Hunt
Best Photograph - David Peck
The President’s cup for best horticultural exhibit in the show was awarded to Allan Hunt
The Royal Horticultural Society’s Banksian Medal was awarded to David Kennard for largest amount of prize money
FLORAL AND DECORATIVE CLASSES
An al round arrangement featuring natural plant material without accessories (members only) 1st Christine Hunt, 2nd Judy Woodland, 3rd Emily Hutchings.
An al round arrangement featuring natural plant material without accessories (non members only) 1st Phoebe Towner, 2nd Lynne Towner.
A miniature exhibit - 1st Christine Hunt, 2nd Peta Pratt.
FLOWER CLASSES
3 stems of fuchsia - 1st Marigold Pym 2nd David Kennard
5 blooms of cactus dahlias - , 1st Annabel Moir
5 blooms of dahlias - 1st Annabel Moir, 2nd David Kennard
3 spikes of gladioli - 3rd David Kennard
Vase of flowers of any one kind - 1st Marigold Pym,, 2nd Annabel Moir, 3rd Karen Peck
6 heads of French marigolds - 1st Anne Sayers
Vase of 3 stems of ornamental foliage - 1st Karen Peck,, 2nd Marigold Pym 3rd David Kennard.
Vase of mixed flowers from the open border - 1st Vicky Hawken, 2nd Marigold Pym,3rd Karen Peck
ROSES
1 specimen rose - 2nd Marigold Pym, 3rd Annabel Moir
3 rose blooms - 2nd Annabel Moir,
3 stems of polyanthus or floribunda roses - 1st Annabel Moir
POT PLANTS
Cacti and/or succulent - 1st Marigold Pym
Flowering pot plant (pot size under 5”) - 1st Emily Hutchings, 2nd David Kennard, 3rd Peta Pratt
Flowering pot plant (pot size over 5”) - 2nd David Kennard
Foliage pot plant (under 5”) - 2nd David Kennard
Foliage pot plant (over 5”) - 1st David Kennard
Vase of flowers and one pot plant - 1st Allan Hunt, 2nd David Kennardt
VEGETABLES
Collection of vegetables - 1st Allan Hunt
Housewife’s choice (4 kings of fruit and/or vegetables) 1st Allan Hunt
1 vase of flowers and 3 kinds of vegetables - 1st Al an Hunt.
Runner beans - 1st Anne Sayers, 2nd Marigold Pym
Potatoes - 2nd Marigold Pym
Marrows - 1st Karen Peck
Cucumbers - 1st Brian Clement
Tomatoes - 1st Marigold Pym
Courgettes - 1st Karen Peck, 3rd Marigold Pym
Onions - lst Marigold Pym
Specimen vegetables (3 distinct kinds) - 1st Marigold Pym
Any vegetable not having a class of its own - 2nd Marigold Pym
Collection of herbs - 1st Gil Brigden, 2nd Marigold Pym
Longest runner bean - 1st Al an Hunt
Dish of soft fruit - 1st Marigold Pym
Dish of stone fruit - 1st David Kennard
CHILDREN’S CLASSES
Aged 4 - 7 years - a garden on a plate - 1st Daisy Harvey
Aged 8 - 11 years - a garden on a plate - 1st Faith Harvey.
Up to 16th birthday - a posy or table arrangement - 1st Daisy Harvey, 2nd Faith Harvey
COOKERY
Pot of jam - 1st Christine Hunt, 2nd Karen Peck
3 flap jacks - 1st Emily Hutchings, 2nd Susan Ayres
3 cheese straws - 1st Gil Brigden, 2nd Susan Ayres
3 chocolate brownies - 1st Judy Woodland, 2nd Emily Hutchings
3 oat cake biscuits - 1st Susan Ayres
Coffee cake - 1st Jo Clement, 2nd Judy Woodland, 3rd Gil Brigden
3 cheese scones - 1st Susan Ayres, 2nd Gill Brigden
PHOTOGRAPHIC
“Spring” - 1st David Peck, 2nd Christine Hunt, 3rd Judy Woodland
“Summer” 1st - Christine Hunt, 2nd Judy Woodland, 3rd Anne Sayers
“Autumn” - 1st David Peck, 2nd Christine Hunt, 3rd Anne Sayers
“Winter” - 1st Emily Hutchings, 2nd Judy Woodland, 3rd Anne Sayers
“View from a height” - 1st Christine Hunt, 2nd David Peck, 3rd Emily Hutchings
“Impressive building” - 1st Christine Hunt, 2nd Toni White, 3rd Emily Hutchings.
