BOLNEY HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY/GARDENING CLUB’S: annual flower and vegetable show was held in the Rawson Hall on Saturday August 19, 2017

122 entries were received from 21 exhibitors.

The cup winners were as follows: The Wigan Cup for most points in floral and decorative classes - Christine Hunt

The Miniature Rose Bowl - Christine Hunt

Best floral art exhibit - Christine Hunt

Challenge Cup for most points in flower classes - Marigold Pym

The Society Rose Bowl for most points in rose classes - Joint winners Annabel Moir

The Woodland Cup for best exhibit in the pot plants - David Kennard

The Cottage Flower Trophy for vase of flowers and pot plant - Allan Hunt

Ivy Kennard Rose Bowl for collection of vegetables - Allan Hunt

The Bolton Tankard for the winner of Housewife’s Choice (4 kinds of fruit and/or vegetables) - Allan Hunt

Chal enge cup for the winner of 1 vase of flowers and 3 kinds of vegetables - Allan Hunt

Chal enge Cup (Dig for Victory) for most points in vegetable classes - Marigold Pym

Violet Guinness Cup for best exhibit in children’s section - Faith Harvey

The Colwood Rose Bowl for most points in cookery section - Susan Ayres

The Photographic Shield for most points in this section - Christine Hunt

Best Photograph - David Peck

The President’s cup for best horticultural exhibit in the show was awarded to Allan Hunt

The Royal Horticultural Society’s Banksian Medal was awarded to David Kennard for largest amount of prize money

FLORAL AND DECORATIVE CLASSES

An al round arrangement featuring natural plant material without accessories (members only) 1st Christine Hunt, 2nd Judy Woodland, 3rd Emily Hutchings.

An al round arrangement featuring natural plant material without accessories (non members only) 1st Phoebe Towner, 2nd Lynne Towner.

A miniature exhibit - 1st Christine Hunt, 2nd Peta Pratt.

FLOWER CLASSES

3 stems of fuchsia - 1st Marigold Pym 2nd David Kennard

5 blooms of cactus dahlias - , 1st Annabel Moir

5 blooms of dahlias - 1st Annabel Moir, 2nd David Kennard

3 spikes of gladioli - 3rd David Kennard

Vase of flowers of any one kind - 1st Marigold Pym,, 2nd Annabel Moir, 3rd Karen Peck

6 heads of French marigolds - 1st Anne Sayers

Vase of 3 stems of ornamental foliage - 1st Karen Peck,, 2nd Marigold Pym 3rd David Kennard.

Vase of mixed flowers from the open border - 1st Vicky Hawken, 2nd Marigold Pym,3rd Karen Peck

ROSES

1 specimen rose - 2nd Marigold Pym, 3rd Annabel Moir

3 rose blooms - 2nd Annabel Moir,

3 stems of polyanthus or floribunda roses - 1st Annabel Moir

POT PLANTS

Cacti and/or succulent - 1st Marigold Pym

Flowering pot plant (pot size under 5”) - 1st Emily Hutchings, 2nd David Kennard, 3rd Peta Pratt

Flowering pot plant (pot size over 5”) - 2nd David Kennard

Foliage pot plant (under 5”) - 2nd David Kennard

Foliage pot plant (over 5”) - 1st David Kennard

Vase of flowers and one pot plant - 1st Allan Hunt, 2nd David Kennardt

VEGETABLES

Collection of vegetables - 1st Allan Hunt

Housewife’s choice (4 kings of fruit and/or vegetables) 1st Allan Hunt

1 vase of flowers and 3 kinds of vegetables - 1st Al an Hunt.

Runner beans - 1st Anne Sayers, 2nd Marigold Pym

Potatoes - 2nd Marigold Pym

Marrows - 1st Karen Peck

Cucumbers - 1st Brian Clement

Tomatoes - 1st Marigold Pym

Courgettes - 1st Karen Peck, 3rd Marigold Pym

Onions - lst Marigold Pym

Specimen vegetables (3 distinct kinds) - 1st Marigold Pym

Any vegetable not having a class of its own - 2nd Marigold Pym

Collection of herbs - 1st Gil Brigden, 2nd Marigold Pym

Longest runner bean - 1st Al an Hunt

Dish of soft fruit - 1st Marigold Pym

Dish of stone fruit - 1st David Kennard

CHILDREN’S CLASSES

Aged 4 - 7 years - a garden on a plate - 1st Daisy Harvey

Aged 8 - 11 years - a garden on a plate - 1st Faith Harvey.

Up to 16th birthday - a posy or table arrangement - 1st Daisy Harvey, 2nd Faith Harvey

COOKERY

Pot of jam - 1st Christine Hunt, 2nd Karen Peck

3 flap jacks - 1st Emily Hutchings, 2nd Susan Ayres

3 cheese straws - 1st Gil Brigden, 2nd Susan Ayres

3 chocolate brownies - 1st Judy Woodland, 2nd Emily Hutchings

3 oat cake biscuits - 1st Susan Ayres

Coffee cake - 1st Jo Clement, 2nd Judy Woodland, 3rd Gil Brigden

3 cheese scones - 1st Susan Ayres, 2nd Gill Brigden

PHOTOGRAPHIC

“Spring” - 1st David Peck, 2nd Christine Hunt, 3rd Judy Woodland

“Summer” 1st - Christine Hunt, 2nd Judy Woodland, 3rd Anne Sayers

“Autumn” - 1st David Peck, 2nd Christine Hunt, 3rd Anne Sayers

“Winter” - 1st Emily Hutchings, 2nd Judy Woodland, 3rd Anne Sayers

“View from a height” - 1st Christine Hunt, 2nd David Peck, 3rd Emily Hutchings

“Impressive building” - 1st Christine Hunt, 2nd Toni White, 3rd Emily Hutchings.

