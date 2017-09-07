The WSCC mobile library: will be calling at Drovers, Paynesfield, The Street on Fridays 15 and 29 September between 9.30am - 10.15am. All welcome to use this facility. For any further information please contact 01403 224353.

Date for your diary: Saturday 7th October The Parish Church of St Mary Magdalene will be holding their autumn fair in the Rawson Hall. More details nearer the time.

