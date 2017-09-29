The History Society’s AGM will be held in the Rawson Hall on Friday September 29, at 7.30pm. This will be followed by a talk by Jonathon Cann on the History of Punch and Judy and will include a Punch and Judy show. Members free but there will be a small charge for visitors.

The Parish Church of St Mary Magdalene will be holding their Autumn Fair in the Rawson Hall on Saturday October 7 between 11.30am and 2.30pm. There will be many stalls including produce, gifts, books, bric-a-brac, games, tombola and much more. There will also be a hog roast. All welcome, admission free.

BOLNEY WI: David Turtle, a jeweller who works at the Royal College of Arts was our September speaker. David gave us a brief history of the recent development ie 20th and 21st centuries of jewelry making accompanied by some mind blowing examples on screen.

‘The New Jewelry ‘took over’ in 2015 with such craftspeople as John Donald, David Watkins, Wendy Ramshaw and Caroline Broadhead. The telling phrase to me to describe this new movement was ‘beyond gold and stones’ and the inventiveness in the use of other materials was incredible.

It took some mental adjustment to imagine anyone wearing a chap’s ear-ring which appeared as a pointed dart to pierce his ear lobe or the strange oral decoration of a young Chinese artist who seemed to have come straight from the orthodontist. At least one design reminded me of the women of an African tribe who wore an increasing number of rigid ‘chokers’ presumably to elongate their necks.

The jewelry students at the RCA embark on a two year course following a first degree in totally unrelated subjects, but their artistic ability and originality has seen many of David’s students enjoy international acclaim.

He brought an example of his own work which was in beautiful graded blue enamels; in itself this piece demonstrated that jewelry is an art form.

But three developments seem to have led the way in the New Jewelry: the use of many other materials than stones and metals, the use of computers in the design and the desire to adorn all parts of the human body.

October is our AGM but ladies AND chaps are welcome to our November 9th meeting when Andrew Elms from Lordington Lavender will be our speaker.

2.30pm The Rawson Hall. Tea provided.