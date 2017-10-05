Reminder: the Parish Church of St. Mary Magdalene are holding their Autumn Fair on Saturday October 7, between 11.30am - 2.30pm. Various stalls including produce, gifts, books, bric-a-brac, tombola and much more.

The parish church are also celebrating their Harvest Festival on Sunday October 10, at 10am.

October dates: for the WSCC mobile library which calls at Drovers, Paynesfield, The Street, are Fridays October 13 and 27. between 9.30am - 10.15am. All welcome to use this facility.