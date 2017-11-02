Batchelor’s Field Cafe: are now taking bookings for Christmas Lunches on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays commencing on December 6. 3 courses for £12. 50. £5.00 deposit required per head.

For more information, menu and bookings please telephone 01444 848667.

The WSCC mobile library: will be calling at Drovers, Paynesfield, The Street, on Fridays November 10 and 24 between 9.30am - 10.15am.

The next meeting of the History Society: will be held in the Rawson Hall on Friday November 3, 8pm. when John Davey will give a talk on ‘The History of Lewes Bonfire Societies’. All welcome but there will be a small charge for visitors. Light refreshments available.

Bolney WI’s: next meeting will be held in the Rawson Hall on Thursday November 9, at 2.30pm. Andrew Elms will give a talk on Lordington Lavender, near Chichester. Non members welcome at a charge of £2.50 to include tea.