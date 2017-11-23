The Horticultural Society: are holding their AGM in the Rawson Hall on Friday November 24, at 8pm. New members welcome.

Friends of Bolney School’s Christmas Fair: will be held in the school hall on Saturday December 2, between 2pm - 4pm. There will be various stalls, meet Father Christmas, festive refreshments and a grand raffle.

BOLNEY WI: The speaker for Novembers meeting was Andrew Elms, the owner and originator of Lordington’s Lavender near Chichester. Fluent and amusing, he spoke to a group which this month included members of Bolney’s

Horticultural Society.

Eighteen years ago Andrew, previously a dairy farmer looked at his falling milk returns and decided to change direction and use his considerable acreage to better use.

He was probably very relieved that, in the event he decided to grow lavender on just five acres of his farm as when he researched the subject, he discovered that he would need 25,600 plants! Unbelievably, there is no Lavender Planting Machine and so he, his family and some of his gullible (?ex) friends planted the five acres by hand. Obviously the next requisite was rain and it came ......initially but then there was none for months. There was however wind!

Not an auspicious start but this is not a man to be deterred by minor hiccoughs. The plants thrived and eventually they were in a position to harvest the crop. Fortunately, there IS a specific Lavender Harvester which reduces the crop to unadulterated oil on site.

The oil has many therapeutic properties. During World War 1, soldiers were issued with a bottle of lavender oil as an anti-viral, anti-fungal and bacterial specific.

It is also a fragrant antidote to nits! Andrew brought a wide range of the products which Lordington Lavender now produces and told us about the other benefit from five acres of lavender ie a ‘nature reserve’ which is the perfect habitat for honey and bumble bees, a variety of butterflies, insects including tusseted beetles and a wide range of birds.

This was an intriguing talk and we hope to visit Andrew’s farm next summer (although I think we shall keep our kit on, unlike some ladies who were photographed for the press amongst the blooms!)

Happy Christmas to all from Bolney WI