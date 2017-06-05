BURGESS HILL ROYAL BRITISH LEGION WOMEN’S SECTION: Sarah and Evelyn attended the recent Conference which will be the last one, In its place the Women’s Section will be holding an Annual Meeting, possibly in London. From 2018 we can send a delegate to the RBL Annual Conference.

The annual Membership fee is £15. The financial year ends in June, so we have agreed to send a further £600 to the Benevolent Fund, making £1,200 in all. All Members present agreed to this. Evelyn then gave details of our financial position, and Sarah distributed copies of the Programme of Events for the next 6 months. We now only have 2 spaces on the coach for the visit to the Poppy Factory on June 27. Please let Evelyn know if you are interested (telephone 01444 239858).

Sarah then advised Members that the Committee would like to change the Meeting day to the 1st Tuesday in the month with effect from January 2018, so that it is not in the same week as the Bingo. There will be a vote on this at the next Meeting of Members present. We would like to encourage more younger members to join, especially those who come to the bingo!

We then enjoyed a talk on the subject of Crop Circles given by Andy Thomas. This was so interesting and Andy injected a humorous touch into his subject, which made it even more absorbing. Andy gives talks on various topics and we all agreed that we would like him to come back again.

The next bingo session is on the 3rd Wednesday at Cyprus Hall commencing at 8pm, and our next Branch meeting will take place on June 20, when our speaker will be Doctor Alice Shia, who is a cancer Biologist at the Barts Cancer Institute in London.

