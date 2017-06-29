BURGESS HILL ROYAL BRITISH LEGION WOMENS SECTION: At our Meeting on 20th June, our Chairman Sarah Voce asked Members if they agreed with moving our monthly Meeting , as at the moment we often have Bingo on the following evening. We hope to attract new Members who find it difficult to come out 2 nights running as they have to find childcare. Members present agreed with this alteration, and the change will take place in February 2018, as there is no Meeting in January.

There will be an election for the Membership Council with one Member to be elected for the South East electoral region.

Sarah then gave details of a national cake competition which has been set up by the Central Committee to celebrate the 70th wedding anniversary of the Queen and Prince Philip. She then read out a speech which had been given by the outgoing National Chairman, and which thanked those Members of the Womens Section who, despite the upheaval concerning their Section, had decided to remain.

We then had a talk given by Doctor Alice Shea, who is a Cancer Biologist at Barts Cancer Institute in London. Doctor Shea explained how cancer can form, and the effects when things go wrong. She outlined many aspects of cancer, including treatments, therapies and rates of survival.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY: Would Members please note that the Christmas Lunch will take place on Monday 11th December. Details will follow in due course.

The next Meeting will take place on July 18th when our Speaker will be Helen Poole, whose subject will be Lewes Priory.

