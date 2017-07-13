Burgess Hill

Open Gardens: 23rd & 24th July Gardens open for the NGS

Combined admission £5, chd free. Home-made teas at 14 Barnside Avenue.

A) 14 Barnside Avenue RH15 0JU. B) Peppers, 54 Leylands Rd RH15 8AL. C) 9 Sycamore Drive RH15 0GG. D) 30 Sycamore Drive RH15 0GH. & E) 59 Sycamore Drive RH15 0GG.

This diverse group of five gardens is a mixture of established and small new gardens.Three of the group are a great example of what can be achieved over a 8 yr period from a blank canvas in a new development (Sycamore Drive) while close by is 14 Barnside Avenue, a wisteria clad house (pruning advice given) with a family lawn and borders. Peppers, 54 Leylands Road is a garden full of colour that is being restored by volunteers. Many useful ideas for people living in new build properties with small gardens and heavy clay soil. Partial wheelchair access to some gardens.

More details at www.ngs.org.uk

