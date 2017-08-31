BURGESS HILL ROYAL BRITISH LEGION WOMENS SECTION: At our Meeting on August 15th our Chairman Sarah Voce advised Members that we have been asked to cast a vote in respect of the Membership Council Representative for the Womens Section. This was duly agreed after details of the Candidates and their experience for the position were outlined. Sarah then provided details of the laying up of the Hastings and St. Leonards Standard which will take place on September 17th at All Saints Church in Hastings.

We have had notification from the Central Committee that the Womens Section will continue, and further information on how this will be administered will follow in due course. 4 Members of the Central Committee attended a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace where they met the Queen. Further details of the Central Committee Report were then read out by Sarah.

Our Treasurer, Evelyn Clarke, then submitted her Report, and advised that a share of our Raffle at Bingo on Wednesday. will be donated to St. Peter and St. James Hospice in memory of Netta Martin who died recently.

We then had a most interesting and amusing talk from our Speaker, Neil Sadler on the subject of “Gongoozling for beginners”. Neil retired from Sussex Police Force in 2008, and decided that a life change was in order. He and Mrs Sadler, having discussed their preferred options, ended up buying a share in a narrow boat. Neil brought along several artefacts to illustrate how canal boat owners add colour to their vehicles. He also explained what “Gongoozle” means in Lincolnshire dialect(Gong and Goozle both mean to stare or gape) He showed us the interior of his canal boat which looked very comfortable, and also a map of Britain outlining the canal routes. It is always interesting to learn about means of transport, especially when they are explained by someone as well informed and with a fund of amusing anecdotes as Neil.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY. The next Meeting will be on 19th September and will be the ever popular Bird Bingo with a fish ad chip supper(please order in advance by contacting Sarah on 01444 246655).

Would Members also please note that the October Meeting will take place on 31st October and will be the AGM followed by our Speaker Melanie Gibson-Barton whose subject will be Wandering on the Somme.

