Support 4 Diabetes: There will be 3 meetings this autumn, each on the last Wednesday of the month in September, October and November and all will be in The Salvation Army Hall, Cyprus Road, Burgess Hill starting at 8pm. The first on 27th Sept will be Remy Marckus lead for The Time to Talk Team for Mid Sussex from Sussex Community Foundation Trust.

She will be explaining how the talking therapy can really help people with type ! or type 2 diabetes and those diagnosed with pre- diabetes. She will describe the various forms of treatment and will answer any questions. It’s an open meeting and free so do come, 8pm start.

The Support group is holding 3 Saturday morning street collections in September, raising money for research into diabetes and funding our running costs. They will be in Hassocks on the 9th, in Hurst on the 23rd and Burgess Hill on the 30th. We will also have an Information Stall in the Market Place, Burgess Hill on Friday morning the 29th Sept with free literature about diabetes. We are also starting a new campaign to give special support and information to people newly diagnosed with diabetes and this has been funded by a grant from Burgess Hill Town Council for which we are very grateful. Contact Tony on 01444 236259 for further details

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.