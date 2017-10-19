Support 4 Diabetes Meeting: The next meeting of the group is on Wednesday 25th Oct in the Salvation Army Hall, Cyprus Road, Burgess Hill and starts at 8pm. The topic will be ‘ hypos and hypers’, which all diabetics are liable to have at some time and the causes and ways of combatting them will be discussed. Members will will be talking about their own experiences, explaining for example their own particular warning signs and remedies.

It’s an open meeting so if you want to learn more do come along. Further information on the web site www.burgesshilldiabetes.co.uk or contact Tony on 01444 236259.

Royal British Legion Burgess Hill Branch AGM: The RBL Burgess Hill Branch AGM will be held at The Starford Hall, at Cyprus Hall Cyprus Road Burgess Hill on Friday 3rd November starting at 19.30. Members are asked to attend and to bring their membership cards for ID. Nominations for the committee are open and the secretary Sarah Voce, has the nomination sheet, please contact her if you wish to nominate a member for the committee. The sheet closes 7 days before the AGM.

Following the AGM at @ 20.30 we will have a talk by ‘artist and lecturer’ Mr R Gill, which is open to anyone.

We are now into the Poppy Season and as usual we are looking for people to help with this year’s appeal, please contact the secretary if you are willing to help.

One of our collectors Mr Fred Wheatland who has been a collector for 40 years was last night awarded the “More Radio” Community Achievement Award for his work for the Poppy Appeal, over the 40 years he has been involved he has raised over £25K.

The Poppy Launch will be held in the Market Place at 10.00 on Saturday 28th October and we are pleased to have the local duo “ECLECTIC” to help us with the launch, so please come along and listen to the music and help support the Poppy Appeal in Burgess Hill, let’s see if we can raise more than last year. Bring your old £1 coins, we will be happy to accept them!

Contact Sarah Voce, sarah.voce@homecall.co.uk or 01444246655