BURGESS HILL ROYAL BRITISH LEGION WOMENS SECTION: Our Meeting on 31st October was the AGM when we welcomed guests from the RBL. These were the President, Mr J Carr, and the Chairman, Mr G Turan, BEM.

Our President, Celia Baker gave her address and details of the Conference which she had attended, after which she paid tribute to Netta Martin, who passed away earlier this year.

Our Chairman, Sarah Voce, then read the Minutes of the 2016 AGM, followed by a breakdown of the Accounts from our Treasurer, Evelyn Clarke.

Sarah then gave her address in which she mentioned that Meetings will now take place on the first Tuesday of each month commencing in February 2018, and Bingo Sessions will take place on the third Wednesday of each month. She then welcomed 2 new Members to the Branch.

A talk by Melanie Gibson-Barton entitled “Wandering on the Somme” followed and was enjoyed by Members. Melanie spoke in great detail of the various battlefields and areas of conflict experienced by our troops in WW1, which was not only very interesting but also very moving.

The next Meeting is on 21st November and will be a talk on Christmas Decorations by Jennifleur.

The Christmas Lunch is on 11th December at the Hassocks Hotel. 12.30 for 1pm. Payments for the lunch are required at the next Meeting on 21st November.