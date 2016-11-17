Cake sale to help school in Nepal

A cake sale at Downlands Community School, Hassocks, raised £82 for an earthquake-hit school in Nepal.

Freya Hancock, who arranged the sale, told the Middy: “On Friday the 4th November some of my friends and I did a cake sale for a school in Nepal that was hit by an earthquake. We managed to raise £82.

Freya Hancock and friends

“This school has to have their assembly’s on the hard concrete as their classrooms were damage and it was un-safe to go into the school. Most of the children had tatty or creased uniforms.

“I was inspired to do cake sale because I felt sorry for the children in Nepal. They were out in the cold while we are inside learning all warm and cozy.

“Me and my gymnastics friends, Emily and Esme will be handing the money over to out Gymnastics coach who is going out to Nepal with the money raised and books for the school.

“Also thank you to my friends who helped with the cake sale, Emily Forbes, Esme Lindo, Sophie Harris, Esme Harris, and Clemmie Mayhew. And thank you to Leo Edlin who made a cake too.”

