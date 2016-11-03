Castlewood Code Club goes from strength to strength

Students from Years 5 and 6 at Castlewood Primary School, Southwater have been inspired by Gavin Hewins to code and build up programming skills through a variety of projects.

Mr Hewins is a parent at the school and the founder of Castlewood Code Club.

The Code Club is extremely popular and has been running since September 2015.

Despite having only just completed their first full year the coders have already enthusiastically taken part in a variety of different digital activities.

In addition to the regular Scratch, HTML/CSS and Python projects Castlewood Code Club have also completed Sonic Pi and Raspberry Pi projects.

In July 2016 Castlewood Code Club ran a public Code Club in Horsham’s Capitol Theatre as part of the Inaugural Horsham Festival where they confidently demonstrated their coding skills to the visiting public.

Mr Hewins has recently met Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Patron of this nationwide network of volunteers, at a reception held to acknowledge the work of the volunteers involved.

Gavin said: “I really enjoy working alongside the children and it was a privilege to meet our Patron who is a keen technology enthusiast himself.

“The Club at Castlewood has really inspired the pupils in Years 5 and 6 and we hope to take our knowledge out in to the community once again next year.”

Contributed by Castlewood Primary School

