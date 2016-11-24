Celebrating Nursery Rhyme Week with fun and games

The children and staff at Kiddi Caru’s Burgess Hill day nursery have marked World Nursery Rhyme Week (Nov 7 to 11) with a week of rhyme-inspired activities.

A local librarian visited the nursery to talk about the different nursery rhymes and the children also made up their own rhymes using rhyme bags.

They even made a boat out of boxes to role-play ‘Row, Row, Row, Your Boat’.

Gemma Burnett, Nursery Manager, said: “We love nursery rhymes and to be able to spend a whole week celebrating and creating activities around different rhymes was great fun.

“Nursery rhymes also play an important role in early childhood by helping children master key skills such as language and communication as well as social, physical and emotional skills.”

Contributed by Kiddi Caru

