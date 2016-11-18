Celebration held to remember the life of former Probus Club president

On October 12 2016 Haywards Heath and District Probus Club held a lunch to celebrate the life of former member Geoff Lewis (1921 -2015) who left the club a legacy in his Will.

Geoff was an important and popular member who served as President from 2004-2005, during which time he presided over the 3rd Interprobus Lunch at Ardingly Show Ground restaurant.

Special guests at the lunch were David Lewis (son) and his wife Veronica. Graham Cloake presided over the gathering of 63 members, wives and friends at Lindfield Golf Club, who were entertained after the meal by John Field on “Magic”.

In addition to its monthly members’ lunches, the club holds a number of other events and during the year has arranged a day trip to Runnymede and Windsor, an outing to see “As You Like It” at Arundel Castle Open Air Theatre, a wine and cheese tasting, a skittles evening and a bowls “teach in”.

Future events include an evening at Glyndebourne for a performance of Madame Butterfly and a visit to the Wings and Gatwick Air Museums.

Membership of the club is open to retired or semi retired professional or businessmen. Anybody who is interested in joining is invited to go to our website http://www.haywardsheath-probus.org.uk/

Contributed by Haywards Heath and District Probus Club

