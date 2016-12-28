MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH :has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE’S: next meeting is on Tuesday January 3, at 7.45pm at the village hall, when the speaker will be James Dickinson on Henry III and the Battle of Lewes. I’m certain this illustrated talk will be most interesting and informative. Do go along as visitors are always welcome; there is a nominal £3 charge which includes homemade refreshments. To find out more call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

