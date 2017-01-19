MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: at the January meeting there was a most interesting talk on Henry III and in particular the Battle of Lewes, by James Dickinson, ably assisted by his wife with the visual display. Members were taken back to the events leading up to the battle and the confrontations with the barons and nobles during Henry’s long reign. The WI meet next, at the village hall, on Tuesday February 7 at 7.45pm when Linda Ball will be talking to us about Local Archaeology. Linda has been leading the Chailey Commons Society archaeological investigations and discoveries for many years and members look forward to learning about this fascinating subject. Visitors and prospective members, as always, will be made most welcome for a small donation. To find out more call Carol Brown on 01825 723757.

BAKE OFF: Will you be Star Baker? The Horticultural Society and Women’s Institute present The Great Chailey Bake Off on Saturday February 25 at the village hall. Like the television series there will be three classes and you can enter as many as you like the cost is 50p per class. Class 1 is the Signature Bake six iced finger buns (sweet yeast dough), your recipe and your flavour. Class 2 the Technical Challenge six French Macarons (recipe provided on registration) and Class 3 the Show Stopper a garden themed decorated cake, one or two tiers. Entries to be set up from midday to 1pm and judging to start at 1pm. The doors will reopen at 2pm for demonstrations, viewing and refreshments and prize giving will be at 3.30pm. There will be separate prizes for 11-16year olds. To register contact Janet at janetcaughley@gmail.com or 01273 400785 or Jo at CHDSTreasurer-Membership@outlook.com.

QUIZ NIGHT: organised by The Friends of St Peter’s Church, takes place at the village hall (BN8 4BE) on Saturday February 25 at 7.30 for 7.45 pm. Tickets cost £12.50 per head which includes a choice of hot supper and pudding with vegetarian options, take drinks with you. Everyone is welcome to join in as it promises to be a very good evening. Teams will be tables of six so why not make up a team and call Janet Barnes on 01825 722574 or email friendsofstpeterschailey@hotmail.co.uk to book a table. Alternatively, if you do not have a team, call Janet and she will let you know if there are spaces available on another table. There will be prizes for the winning teams.

BRIGHTON HALF MARATHON: takes place on Sunday February 26 and Chailey Heritage Foundation has five places to allocate and needs two volunteers to assist on the day. If you would like to take part or are able to assist please call 01825 724752 or email fundraising@chf.org.uk.

JUMBLE SALE: takes place, at the village hall, on Saturday March 11 at 11am in aid of the Bonfire Society. If you are able to help either on the Friday evening from 7pm or to set up or Saturday from 9am then please contact Diane Palmer on 01273 401900 or via email at secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk.

SWIMARATHON: Chailey Heritage Foundation has been chosen as the main beneficiary of this year’s Swimarathon, an annual event organised by Haywards Heath Lions Club which takes place on Good Friday, April 14, at the Dolphin Centre in Haywards Heath. They will be fundraising for the Foundation’s D.R.E.A.M Centre Appeal, to raise funds to build a modern and vibrant indoor activity space where children and young people with complex disabilities and health needs can participate in a mixture of arts and physical activities. The Lions are looking to recruit over 60 teams of 6 to take part in a competition to see how many lengths they can swim in 55 minutes. This is a very popular annual event and last year 64 teams competed and raised over £23,000 between them. If you would like to enter a team and help to fundraise for the Appeal, please visit www.hhlionsswim.co.uk. The Foundation are looking for volunteers to help man our stand on the day and if you are able to help please email Joan Martin via fundraising@chf.org.uk or 01825 724752.

