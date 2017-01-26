MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE meet next, at the village hall, on Tuesday February 7 at 7.45pm when Linda Ball will be talking to us about Local Archaeology. Linda has been leading the Chailey Commons Society archaeological investigations and discoveries for many years and members look forward to learning about this fascinating subject. Visitors and prospective members, as always, will be made most welcome for a small donation. To find out more call Carol Brown on 01825 723757.

BAKE OFF: Will you be Star Baker? The Horticultural Society and Women’s Institute present The Great Chailey Bake Off on Saturday February 25 at the village hall. Like the television series there will be three classes and you can enter as many as you like the cost is 50p per class. Class 1 is the Signature Bake six iced finger buns (sweet yeast dough), your recipe and your flavour. Class 2 the Technical Challenge six French Macarons (recipe provided on registration) and Class 3 the Show Stopper a garden themed decorated cake, one or two tiers. Entries to be set up from midday to 1pm and judging to start at 1pm. The doors will reopen at 2pm for demonstrations, viewing and refreshments and prize giving will be at 3.30pm. There will be separate prizes for 11-16year olds. To register contact Janet at janetcaughley@gmail.com or 01273 400785 or Jo at CHDSTreasurer-Membership@outlook.com.

QUIZ NIGHT: organised by The Friends of St Peter’s Church, takes place at the village hall (BN8 4BE) on Saturday February 25 at 7.30 for 7.45 pm. Tickets cost £12.50 per head which includes a choice of hot supper and pudding with vegetarian options, take drinks with you. Everyone is welcome to join in as it promises to be a very good evening. Teams will be tables of six so why not make up a team and call Janet Barnes on 01825 722574 or email friendsofstpeterschailey@hotmail.co.uk to book a table. Alternatively, if you do not have a team, call Janet and she will let you know if there are spaces available on another table. There will be prizes for the winning teams.

LAMB BUTCHERY DAY: takes place at Townings Farm (BN8 4EJ) on Sunday March 5 from10am till 4pm and includes a light lunch. This will be an in depth training day in their butchery, where you will learn to produce quality cuts from a whole or half lamb. You will also learn to use the large mincer and our vacuum packer to prepare your meat to take home. The cost is £154 full days training with lunch and half a lamb or mutton to take home and £204 full days training with a whole lamb or mutton to take home. Please let them know when you book if you would like Hogget/lamb or Mutton to take home.

To book or to ask any questions email info@towningsfarm.co.uk or call 01444471352.

JUMBLE SALE: takes place, at the village hall, on Saturday March 11 at 11am in aid of the Bonfire Society. If you are able to help either on the Friday evening from 7pm or to set up or Saturday from 9am then please contact Diane Palmer on 01273 401900 or via email at secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk.

SWIMARATHON: Chailey Heritage Foundation has been chosen as the main beneficiary of this year’s Swimarathon, an annual event organised by Haywards Heath Lions Club which takes place on Good Friday, April 14, at the Dolphin Centre in Haywards Heath. They will be fundraising for the Foundation’s D.R.E.A.M Centre Appeal, to raise funds to build a modern and vibrant indoor activity space where children and young people with complex disabilities and health needs can participate in a mixture of arts and physical activities. The Lions are looking to recruit over 60 teams of 6 to take part in a competition to see how many lengths they can swim in 55 minutes. This is a very popular annual event and last year 64 teams competed and raised over £23,000 between them. If you would like to enter a team and help to fundraise for the Appeal, please visit www.hhlionsswim.co.uk. The Foundation are looking for volunteers to help man our stand on the day and if you are able to help please email Joan Martin via fundraising@chf.org.uk or 01825 724752.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY NEWS: ‘Spring is just around the corner so now is the last chance to get everything clean and ready for the growing season and time to start sowing some early crops. It is essential to clean all tools, pots, canes etc. as well as the greenhouse and cold frames. I use a weak solution of Jeyes fluid which not only sterilises but also cleans the glass and staging in the greenhouse. Once all that is done let off a de-bugging volcano (from the garden centre) to kill all the eggs and bugs in the cracks and crevices that have been missed. Also clean and test the propagator as it is now going to be needed. It is time to sow tomatoes for greenhouse growing and for this a propagator is essential. Always use sterile compost and tap water to try and avoid damping-off. Fill a seed tray with compost and then stand it in water until it is completely wet through. Using tweezers place the seeds just below the surface and cover with a light dusting of vermiculite and place in the propagator. When the first true leaves appear pot on into individual pots. Remember they must be kept frost free and at a temperature of 10c or above with plenty of light to prevent the plants becoming leggy.

So what varieties? The choice is enormous but for most growers a mixture of medium sized and cherry types is sufficient. Shirley , Alicante and moneymaker for the medium sized and sungold and gardeners delight for the cherry. It is fun to try some others from the garden centre and catalogues and don’t forget grafted types that may be more vigorous and productive. Aubergines and chillies also should be planted now as they require a long growing season and can be planted in the same way. For aubergines try black beauty or enorma. The choice for chillies is vast and my advice is to fine one you like and then save the seeds as only a few plants are required. In a cold greenhouse the time has come to plant early peas such as meteor, feltam first or douche Provence for planting out in March. Other jobs include completing pruning of apples and pears, cutting down and mulching autumn raspberries and chitting potatoes’. For more details contact Peter Estcourt on 01273 400791 or by email at pge44@waitrose.com.

