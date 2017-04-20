MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY BONFIRE Society: are holding their annual St George’s Day event this Saturday (April 22) from midday to 4pm, at the Waterworks field opposite Markstakes Corner. Entrance is £1 per adult (which includes free entry into programme raffle). There will be lots of stalls and attractions, a fun dog show, barbecue, refreshments, table top sale, children’s rides and more. Contact Diane Palmer on 01273 401900 or at secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk.if you are able to assist in any way.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

WINDMILL AND RURAL LIFE MUSEUM: will be opened by the Friends of Chailey Windmill for the first time this season on Sunday April 30 from 3pm to 5pm. For more details call John Smith on 01825 723519.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet on Tuesday May 2, at the village hall, at 7.45pm to discuss the 2017 Annual Meeting Resolutions. Over 91,000 shortlist selections were received from members and the top two resolutions will go forward to the National Federation of Women’s Institutes Annual Meeting in Liverpool in June. All WIs get one vote for each resolution, for or against each one independently. If both resolutions are passed, at the Annual Meeting, the NFWI will campaign on both issues. The first resolution concerns ‘alleviating loneliness’ and ‘calls on every WI and the NFWI to work alongside health and social care providers and their local community to raise awareness of the causes and impacts of loneliness, thus ensuring better identification of lonely people in order to be able to offer them the appropriate assistance and support’. The second resolution relates to microplastic fibres in the ocean, as microplastic fibres are shed from synthetic clothing with every wash and are the main contributors to microplastic contamination of the oceans. The resolution ‘calls on Government and industry to research and develop innovative solutions to this problem in order to stop the accumulation of microplastic fibres in our oceans’. WI members will have the opportunity to learn more about these issues and to discuss the resolutions at their meeting on May 2. The group are always pleased to welcome prospective members and guests for a nominal donation of £3, which includes homemade refreshments. To find out more call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

SPRING CONCERT: The Friends of St. Peter’s Church (www.stpeterschailey.org) are holding a Spring Concert on Saturday May 6 at 7.30pm in our beautiful country church, St. Peter’s, Chailey Green BN8 4DA, in aid of the Fabric Fund. They are delighted to welcome back The Mid Sussex Choir together with soloists, the 4Tune Seekers Barbershop Quartet and the ever-popular Margaret Watson on harp. The programme includes beautiful music to listen to on a Spring evening including music by Brahms, Faure and Goodall. There will be an Interval with refreshments. Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the night with accompanied children under 16 free. Tickets available on the door or from Janet Barnes on 01825 722574 or via email friendsofstpeterschailey@hotmail.co.uk.

CAR BOOT SALE: On Sunday May 7 at Chailey Heritage Foundation car park, Haywards Heath Road, North Chailey, BN8 4EF, to raise funds for the Dream Centre Appeal. Pitches cost £15, for directions and to book your pitch visit www.chf.org.uk/carbootsale and make a donation of £15 by Monday May 1. Sellers to set up from 9am and entry to the public will be from 10am to 1pm. A food vendor will be selling snacks, hot and cold drinks. For further information please call 01825 724 752 or email fundraising@chf.org.uk.

BLUEBELL RAILWAY VOLUNTEERS: Have you ever wondered how to become a volunteer, what it entails and who to contact? No matter whether you are male or female, skilled or with no previous experience, can offer a day a month or more, then why not go along and find out what volunteering in the various different departments on the Bluebell entails. If you are under 16, you can gain experience of such work in the 9F Club, but for those who are over 16, perhaps newly retired, or any other age, why not find out more? To help you narrow your choice of departments, please ask for a volunteer recruitment pack, for which a completely revised booklet is available. To help you choose, you can also join one of the ‘find out more tours’. The next tour is this Sunday May 14. The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park on May 14.

LUNCH CLUB: at St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church on Chailey Green and the next lunch club is on Thursday May 18. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is all freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

PLANT SALE: will be at the forecourt of the Horns Lodge on Saturday May 20 from 10am to midday. As the sale is being organised by the Horticultural Society there is sure to be excellent summer bedding, tomato plants, vegetable plants, perennials and much more.

​VOLUNTEERS NEEDED PLEASE: Chailey Heritage Foundation have a number of events where they would welcome some help and if you were able to give just a couple of hours they would be most grateful. On Sunday May 7, as mentioned above, they need marshalls to help direct stallholders and the public and help keep the site safe. On Saturday May 13 (Plumpton College Open Day), Saturday May 27 (Heathfield Show) and Saturday June 10 (South of England Show) the Foundation have stands to promote their Patchwork Farm and all the other things that Chailey Heritage does. If you are able to assist , for a couple of hours, with the marshalling or help on a stand at one of the shows please let Joan Martin, Fundraising Officer, know on 01825 724444 ext. 718 or by email fundraising@chf.org.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.