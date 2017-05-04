MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

SPRING CONCERT: The Friends of St. Peter’s Church (www.stpeterschailey.org) are holding a Spring Concert this Saturday (May 6) at 7.30pm at St. Peter’s, Chailey Green BN8 4DA, in aid of the Fabric Fund. They are delighted to welcome back The Mid Sussex Choir together with soloists, the 4Tune Seekers Barbershop Quartet and the ever-popular Margaret Watson on harp. The programme includes beautiful music to listen to on a Spring evening including music by Brahms, Faure and Goodall. There will be an Interval with refreshments. Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the night with accompanied children under 16 free. Tickets are available on the door or from Janet Barnes on 01825 722574 or via email friendsofstpeterschailey@hotmail.co.uk.

CAR BOOT SALE: is taking place this Sunday (May 7) at Chailey Heritage Foundation, Haywards Heath Road, North Chailey, BN8 4EF, to raise funds for the Dream Centre Appeal. Pitches cost £15, for directions and to book your pitch visit www.chf.org.uk/carbootsale and make a donation of £15. Sellers to set up from 9am and entry to the public will be from 10am to 1pm. A food vendor will be selling snacks, hot and cold drinks. For further information please call 01825 724752 or email fundraising@chf.org.uk.

CRICKET: sees Chailey in a friendly against Brighton Malayalee Association this Sunday (May 7) starting at 1.30pm at the sports ground just off the A272. If you would like to play cricket on a Sunday you will be made most welcome. If you wish to play or would like more information call Peter on 07709946880.

ANNUAL PARISH MEETING: will take place on Friday May 12 in Chailey Village Hall. It will start at 7.30pm although those attending are invited to assemble from 7pm when light refreshments will be served and there will be an opportunity to talk to residents and representatives from local organisations and societies and the Parish, District and County Councils. This meeting is not a Parish Council meeting but a meeting of the local residents (who elect the Parish Councillors). This is an opportunity for you to get together and hear about what is going on in the Parish and to be involved with issues that will affect the Parish in the future. It is hoped that as many Chailey residents as possible will attend the meeting. There will be opportunities to raise questions about matters relevant to the Parish. The agenda for the meeting will be published at www.chailey.org/. If you have any queries, please contact the Clerk to the Parish Council, at the Parish Office, on 01825 722388 or by email at chaileypc@btconnect.com.

BLUEBELL RAILWAY VOLUNTEERS: Have you ever wondered how to become a volunteer, what it entails and who to contact? Whether you are male or female, skilled or with no previous experience, can offer a day a month or more, then why not go along and find out what volunteering in the various different departments on the Bluebell entails. If you are under 16, you can gain experience of such work in the 9F Club, but for those who are over 16, perhaps newly retired, or any other age, why not find out more? To help you narrow your choice of departments please ask for a volunteer recruitment pack on 01825 720800. To help you choose, you can also join one of the ‘find out more tours’; the next tour is Sunday May 14. The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park on May 14.

NATIONAL MILLS DAY: is on Sunday May 14 and the Windmill and Rural Life Museum, at North Chailey, just off the A272 will be open from 3pm to 5pm. The Downland Radio Group will be using the Mill on Saturday May 13 and the Sunday morning to make contact with other Mills throughout the UK and Europe. They have done this for a number of years with great success and welcome visitors who may be interested to see their equipment and records. For more details call John Smith on 01825 723519.

LUNCH CLUB: at St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church on Chailey Green and the next lunch club is on Thursday May 18. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

PLANT SALE: will be at the forecourt of the Horns Lodge on Saturday May 20 from 10am to midday. As the sale is being organised by the Horticultural Society there will be excellent summer bedding, tomato plants, vegetable plants, perennials and much more. For more information call Peter Estcourt on 01273 400791.

EARLY SUMMER STROLL: meet members of the Commons Society, at Lane End Common car park, on Saturday May 20 ready to start a stroll on the Common at 2.30pm. This is a chance to experience the heathland and look at the butterflies, flowers and trees there.

​VOLUNTEERS NEEDED PLEASE: Chailey Heritage Foundation has a number of events where they would welcome some help and if you were able to give just a couple of hours they would be most grateful. On Saturday May 13 (Plumpton College Open Day), Saturday May 27 (Heathfield Show) and Saturday June 10 (South of England Show) the Foundation have stands to promote their Patchwork Farm and all the other things that Chailey Heritage does. If you are able to assist, for a couple of hours, on a stand at one of the shows please let Joan Martin, Fundraising Officer, know on 01825 724444 ext. 718 or by email fundraising@chf.org.uk.

NEW FUNDING DIRECTOR: As a result of the expected retirement of Roger Kelly from the Bluebell Railway PLC Board in August 2017, the Railway is seeking applicants for the role of Funding Director. As a PLC Board member the Funding Director has responsibility for raising funds from any source (other than commercial lenders) for the preservation, restoration and further development of the heritage assets and activities of the Bluebell Railway. Whilst previous experience in fundraising is an advantage, applicants who have work experience in putting forward business cases for support also will be very welcome. Training on specific fundraising processes and procedures can be provided. Few heritage organisations can survive on day-to-day revenue alone, so this is an important, challenging, and very satisfying role with exciting future projects to support and the Railway’s Diamond Jubilee Appeal to be organised. It is a volunteer post that carries no remuneration or specific hours of duty, but the successful applicant must have sufficient time to undertake the role. If you believe you have the right skills or experience for the job, please send your CV to Lisa Boyle, Bluebell Railway PLC, Sheffield Park Station, East Sussex TN22 3QL or phone 01825 724884. Applications must be received by Thursday June 1.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet on Tuesday June 6, at the village hall, at 7.45pm when the speaker will be Jackie Marsh Hobbs on the subject ‘The Secrets of the Royal Pavilion’. The group are always pleased to welcome prospective members and guests for a nominal donation of £3, to include homemade refreshments. To find out more call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

