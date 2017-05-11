CHAILEY COMMON GRAZING: From the beginning of May Longhorn cattle will be grazing on the combined commons (Memorial, Pound and Romany Ridge). They should remain on site until October. There will be no stock on Lane End Common or Red House Common over the summer months.

GK’S CAFÉ: is now open from 8.30am for delicious hot & cold breakfasts, with choices including an All Day Full English Breakfast and a Continental Buffet. The Café is at Chailey Heritage Foundation, just off the A272, and is very easy to access. The Café is wheelchair and pushchair-friendly and welcomes customers from the wider community. In addition to the breakfasts there are lots of freshly prepared items such as baguettes, soups, jacket potatoes, salads, cakes and biscuits, plus a range of hot and cold drinks, including coffees made from freshly ground beans, teas, hot chocolate, fruit smoothies and numerous soft drinks. They are allergy-aware and will do what they can to cater for those with special dietary requirements. The Café’s menu can be found at http://www.chf.org.uk/gks.html. Do go along and enjoy a meal or just a drink. Any profits from the café are ploughed back into funding the charity-run Life Skills Centre, so you are helping a great cause by choosing GK’s and your custom will be very much appreciated.

ANNUAL PARISH MEETING: takes place this Friday (May 12) in Chailey Village Hall. It will start at 7.30pm although those attending are invited to assemble from 7pm when light refreshments will be served and there will be an opportunity to talk to residents and representatives from local organisations and societies and the Parish, District and County Councils. This meeting is not a Parish Council meeting but a meeting of the local residents (who elect the Parish Councillors). This is an opportunity for you to get together and hear about what is going on in the Parish and to be involved with issues that will affect the Parish in the future. It is hoped that as many Chailey residents as possible will attend the meeting. There will be opportunities to raise questions about matters relevant to the Parish. The agenda for the meeting is at www.chailey.org/. If you have any queries, please contact the Clerk to the Parish Council, at the Parish Office, on 01825 722388 or by email at chaileypc@btconnect.com.

MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

BLUEBELL RAILWAY VOLUNTEERS: Have you ever wondered how to become a volunteer, what it entails and who to contact? Whether you are male or female, skilled or with no previous experience, can offer a day a month or more, then why not go along and find out what volunteering in the various different departments on the Bluebell entails. If you are under 16, you can gain experience of such work in the 9F Club, but for those who are over 16, perhaps newly retired, or any other age, why not find out more? To help you narrow your choice of departments please ask for a volunteer recruitment pack on 01825 720800. To help you choose, you can also join one of the ‘find out more tours’; the next tour is this Sunday (May 14). The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park on Sunday.

CRICKET: sees Chailey in a friendly at Newick this Sunday (May 14) starting at 1.30pm. If you would like to play cricket on Sundays, regularly or occasionally, you will be made most welcome. If you wish to play or would like more information call Peter on 07709946880.

NATIONAL MILLS DAY: is this Sunday (May 14) and the Windmill and Rural Life Museum, at North Chailey, just off the A272 will be open from 3pm to 5pm. The Downland Radio Group will be using the Mill on Saturday and the Sunday morning to make contact with other Mills throughout the UK and Europe. They have done this for a number of years with great success and welcome visitors who may be interested to see their equipment and records. For more details call John Smith on 01825 723519.

LUNCH CLUB: at St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church on Chailey Green and the next lunch club is on Thursday May 18. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

PLANT SALE: will be at the forecourt of the Horns Lodge on Saturday May 20 from 10am to midday. As the sale is being organised by the Horticultural Society there will be excellent summer bedding, tomato plants, vegetable plants, perennials and much more. For more information call Peter Estcourt on 01273 400791.

EARLY SUMMER STROLL: on Lane End Common takes place on Saturday May 20 and all are welcome. Meet members of the Commons Society, at Lane End Common car park, ready to start the stroll at 2.30pm. This is a chance to experience the heathland and look at the butterflies, flowers and trees there.

​VOLUNTEERS NEEDED PLEASE: Chailey Heritage Foundation have stands to promote their Patchwork Farm and all the other things that Chailey Heritage does on Saturday May 27at the Heathfield Show and Thursday, Friday and Saturday June 8, 9 and10 at the South of England Show. They would welcome some help on the stands and if you were able to give just a couple of hours they would be most grateful. If you are able to assist please let Joan Martin, Fundraising Officer, know on 01825 724444 ext. 718 or by email fundraising@chf.org.uk.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet on Tuesday June 6, at the village hall, at 7.45pm when the speaker will be Jackie Marsh Hobbs on the subject ‘The Secrets of the Royal Pavilion’. The group are always pleased to welcome prospective members and guests for a nominal donation of £3, to include homemade refreshments. To find out more call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

NIGHTJARS ON RED HOUSE COMMON: Do join members of the Commons Society and hear the sound of male birds churring on the Common on Tuesday June 13. Meet at 9.15pm at the Sports Clubs car park (at the Memorial Common off the A272 west of Chailey crossroads). The evening will finish in the dark so take a torch.

ANNUAL DAY TRIP: organised by the Commons Society is on Saturday June 17 and is a visit to Norbury Park near Leatherhead. This is a large country park and wildlife area on the North Downs. There will be a countryside walk so suitable clothes and shoes will be needed, plus a picnic lunch. There are toilets and a Tea Shop at the coach park. Depart Sports Club car park at 9.30am and return about 5pm. The cost will be about £15, to book a place call 01444 831098.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY NEWS: ‘By the end of May all danger of a late frost has passed and tender plants can be put outside. It is always wise to harden them off first to avoid a sudden shock. Place them in a cold frame or outside during the day and either close the frame or bring them in at night. Gradually extend the time they are outside over about 10 days before leaving them out permanently. This is especially important with tomatoes, beans, courgettes and marrows. For an early crop of French and runner beans start them off inside and then extend the harvest by direct planting up to early July. Courgettes and marrows need plenty of water and protection from slugs, whilst all but bush tomatoes need strong support and removal of side shoots. Outside tomatoes set fruit with no problem but that is not always the case with greenhouse plants particularly during hot spells. Try gently brushing the flowering truss and using a fine spray of warm water in the evenings. Runner beans need poles to climb up. This is best done in straight lines with at least 2 feet between rows and not leaning in as is often done. This allows in more light and greater movement of air and hence better pollination. Also a quick growing crop such as lettuce and be grow between the rows in the early stages. Keep them well watered and a warm fine spray at night will aid setting. Chrysanthemums, dahlias and gladioli can now be planted outside. Chrysanthemums and dahlias need ‘stopping’ by pinching out the growing tip when they about 4 inches tall. This encourages side shoots and hence more flowers. Make sure summer fruiting raspberries are well supported and if necessary shorten to about 6 feet. Time also to prepare the ground for winter brassicas by adding plenty of well rotted compost and extra lime’. For more details call Peter Estcourt on 01273 400791 or email pge44@waitrose.com.

