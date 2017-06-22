MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

CRICKET: sees Chailey in a friendly against Bramber & Beeding at the Sports Pavilion (just off the A272) this Sunday (June 24) starting at 2pm. If you would like to play cricket on Sundays, regularly or occasionally, you will be made most welcome. If you wish to play or would like more information call Peter on 07709946880.

MODEL RAILWAY WEEKEND: is at the Bluebell Railway this weekend (Saturday and Sunday June 24 and 25). Model and miniature railway displays will be at both Horsted Keynes and Sheffield Park stations. Do go along, enjoy a steam train ride and explore each of the stations and exhibitions from 10am to 4pm.

WINDMILL AND RURAL LIFE MUSEUM: will be open this Sunday (June 25) between 3pm and 5pm with entry £1 for adults and 50p for children aged under 16. For more information regarding the Mill call John Smith on 01825 723519.

AGM of the Sports Club takes place at the Pavilion at the sports ground, North Chailey, just off the A272 on Monday June 26 at 8pm. For more details contact garystrangwood@hotmail.co.uk.

PULLMAN CAR RESTORATION COACHBUILDER: Pullman Car Restoration Fitter and Machinist are three exciting fulltime job opportunities announced at the Bluebell Railway. Contact Lisa Boyle at lisa.boyle@bluebell-railway.co.uk or 01825 724884 for an application form. The closing date for applications is Friday June 30.

CHAILEY WI: meet on Tuesday July 4, at the village hall, at 7.45pm for what will be their annual Members’ Meeting. This is when the Committee sit back and members arrange and run the meeting. The speaker is a surprise. Prospective members and guests are always very welcome for a nominal charge of £3 which includes refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

BLUEBELL RAILWAY VOLUNTEERS: Have you ever wondered how to become a volunteer, what it entails and who to contact? Whether you are male or female, skilled or with no previous experience, can offer a day a month or more, then why not go along and find out what volunteering in the various different departments on the Bluebell entails. If you are under 16, you can gain experience of such work in the 9F Club, but for those who are over 16, perhaps newly retired, or any other age, why not find out more? To help you narrow your choice of departments please ask for a volunteer recruitment pack on 01825 720800. To help you choose, you can also join one of the ‘find out more tours’; the next tour is on Sunday July 9. The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park on July 9.

SUMMER SHOW: organised by the Horticultural Society takes place at the village hall on Saturday July 15. There will be classes for produce, flowers, plants, photography, handicraft and cookery. The classes are detailed in a Show Schedule and a Schedule can be obtained from Peter Estcourt on 01273 400791.

LUNCH CLUB: at St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday July 20. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

SUMMER FUN: on Chailey Green, organised by St Peter’s Church, takes place on Saturday July 22 from 1pm to 4pm. There will be live music, games, toys, a fabulous raffle, food, cakes, strawberries and cream, art workshop, tombola, Harvey’s, Pimms and Bluebell Wine tents and many more exciting stalls. Entry is free. For more information or to donate a raffle prize call the Parish Office on 01825 722286.

SUMMER BUTTERFLY WALK: with the Commons Society is on Saturday July 22 between 2pm and 4pm. All are welcome to join Karen Pritty to find these beautiful creatures on Red House Common or Lane End Common. Meet at the car park; check which on the day. For more details call William Coleman on 01444 831098.

MARVELLOUS HOSPICE: I now have first-hand knowledge of the wonderful work that St Peter & St James Hospice do as sadly my father died there last month. Their care and support for my father and all my family was exceptional. My father, Michael Miller, lived locally all his life and any tributes I give him will be oh so biased, as you would expect, but the number of people at his funeral was a testament of how much he was loved and respected and I thank you all for attending and your kindness. There may be some who were unable to attend the funeral and do not know that donations can be made in his memory to the Hospice, in North Chailey, c/o Bowley Funeral Service, 30 Keymer Road, Hassocks, BN6 8AN.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.