SUMMER SHOW: organised by the Horticultural Society takes place this Saturday (July 15). There are classes for produce, flowers, plants, photography, handicraft and cookery. Do go along and see the exhibits from 2.30pm, there’s sure to be an excellent display. Prize giving is at 4pm and will be followed by an auction of produce. Refreshments will be available, including homemade cakes. For more information or a Show Schedule call Peter Estcourt on 01273 400791.

MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

CRICKET: sees Chailey in a friendly against Rottingdean II this Sunday (July 16), starting at 2pm, at the sports ground just off the A272. If you would like to play cricket on Sundays, regularly or occasionally, you will be made most welcome. If you wish to play or would like more information call Peter on 07709946880.

LUNCH CLUB: at St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday July 20. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

SUMMER FUN: on Chailey Green, organised by St Peter’s Church, takes place on Saturday July 22 from 1pm to 4pm. There will be live music, games, toys, a fabulous raffle, food, cakes, strawberries and cream, art workshop, tombola, Harvey’s, Pimms and Bluebell Wine tents and many more exciting stalls. Entry is free. For more information or to donate a raffle prize call the Parish Office on 01825 722286.

SUMMER BUTTERFLY WALK: with the Commons Society is on Saturday July 22 between 2pm and 4pm. All are welcome to join Karen Pritty to find these beautiful creatures on Red House Common or Lane End Common. Meet at the car park; check which on the day. For more details call William Coleman on 01444 831098.

TOY AND RAIL: Collectors Fair is at the Bluebell Railway on Saturday and Sunday July 29 and 30. At Horsted Keynes station there will be stalls on the platform and in the station car park from 10am to 4pm with Railway Artefacts, Model Railway Equipment and many other goods to be found. Normal travel fares apply. Horsted Keynes station admission ticket £3 per person. For more details call 01825 720800.

WINDMILL AND RURAL LIFE MUSEUM: will be open on Sunday July 30 between 3pm and 5pm with entry £1 for adults and 50p for children aged under 16. For more information regarding the Mill call John Smith on 01825 723519.

BLUEBELL RAILWAY VOLUNTEERS: Have you ever wondered how to become a volunteer, what it entails and who to contact? Whether you are male or female, skilled or with no previous experience, can offer a day a month or more, then why not go along and find out what volunteering in the various different departments on the Bluebell entails. If you are under 16, you can gain experience of such work in the 9F Club, but for those who are over 16, perhaps newly retired, or any other age, why not find out more? To help you narrow your choice of departments please ask for a volunteer recruitment pack on 01825 720800. To help you choose, you can also join one of the ‘find out more tours’; the next tour is on Sunday August 13. The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park on July 9.

ANNUAL BUG HUNTING: Expedition, organised by the Commons Society, takes place on Wednesday August 16 from 10am to midday. This is for all the family to discover the weird and wonderful world of the mini beasts, do take a picnic for after if you wish. Also pots, sweep nets and magnifying glasses. Meet at Lane End Common car park. For more information call William Coleman on 01444 831098.

EARLY BIRD WALK: takes place on Wednesday August 23 from 7am to 9am starting at Lane End car park. All are welcome to join members of the Commons Society for an early look and listen to the birds on the common. This will be followed by a breakfast at the Forget Me Not Tea Room North Chailey.

PATCHWORK FARM: Have you ever considered volunteering? Are you confident with animals, both large and small, from guinea pigs to donkeys and enjoy being outdoors? If so, then there may be the ideal opportunity for you at the Patchwork Farm at Chailey Heritage Foundation, North Chailey. The Foundation are looking to recruit a team of volunteers to assist with the day-to-day care of the animals at Patchwork Farm, which is already home to many animals and gives the children and young people a truly multi-sensory experience. Fully wheelchair accessible, it also helps deliver life skills and independence courses and in the long term the aim is to open it to the wider community. To volunteer or find out more contact Kerrie Smart-Jones on 01825 724444 ext. 139 or email ksmartjones@chf.org.uk.

