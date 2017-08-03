MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

CRICKET: sees Chailey in a friendly away against Bramber & Beeding this Sunday (August 6) starting at 2pm at Felbridge. If you would like to play cricket on Sundays, regularly or occasionally, you will be made most welcome. If you wish to play or would like more information call Peter on 07709946880.

BLUEBELL RAILWAY VOLUNTEERS: Have you ever wondered how to become a volunteer, what it entails and who to contact? Whether you are male or female, skilled or with no previous experience, can offer a day a month or more, then why not go along and find out what volunteering in the various different departments on the Bluebell entails. If you are under 16, you can gain experience of such work in the 9F Club, but for those who are over 16, perhaps newly retired, or any other age, why not find out more? To help you narrow your choice of departments please ask for a volunteer recruitment pack on 01825 720800. To help you choose, you can also join one of the ‘find out more tours’; the next tour is on Sunday August 13. The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park on August 13.

LUNCH CLUB: at St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday August 17. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

ANNUAL BUG HUNTING: Expedition, organised by the Commons Society, takes place on Wednesday August 16 from 10am to midday. This is for all the family to discover the weird and wonderful world of the mini beasts, do take a picnic for after if you wish. Also pots, sweep nets and magnifying glasses. Meet at Lane End Common car park. For more information call William Coleman on 01444 831098.

SEASIDE WEEKEND: is at the Bluebell Railway on Saturday August 19 and Sunday August 20. Take the trains from Sheffield Park, East Grinstead and Kingscote to Horsted Keynes and visit the seaside as the Paddock at Horsted Keynes will be transformed into a sandy beach. This year there will be some exciting new displays and entertainers to bring some seaside magic. For lunch why not enjoy traditional Fish and Chips followed by an Ice Cream. For more details visit http://www.bluebell-railway.com.

EARLY BIRD WALK: takes place on Wednesday August 23 from 7am to 9am starting at Lane End car park. All are welcome to join members of the Commons Society for an early look and listen to the birds on the common. This will be followed by a breakfast at the Forget Me Not Tea Room North Chailey.

AGM: of Chailey Bonfire Society Ltd takes place at the Five Bells, Chailey Green, on Thursday August 31 at 8pm. For details of membership of the Bonfire Society please call Diane Palmer on 01273401900 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk.

LATE SUMMER WALK: Join members of the Commons Society on Saturday September 2 for a leisurely stroll through the heather to experience the heathland and discover the species native to this habitat. Meet at Lane End Common car park ready to start the walk at 2.30pm. Visitors welcomed.

CHAILEY WI: meet on Tuesday September 5, at the village hall, at 7.45pm. The speaker will be Gilly Halcrow on the subject ‘Whatever happened to Christopher Robin? Prospective members and guests are always very welcome for a nominal charge of £3 which includes refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

AUTUMN SHOW: is at the village hall on Saturday September 9. There are classes for vegetables, flowers, fruit, pot plants, drinks, handicrafts, art, photography, cookery, flower arranging and children’s classes in age categories, pre-school, 7 years and under and aged 8 to 11 years. A show schedule can be obtained by contacting Peter Estcourt via pge44@waitrose.com or on 01273 400791. There is a class for every age, and members of the Horticultural Society will be on hand to help you with your exhibits, so please enter and/or encourage your children to do so.

MAKE A WILL FORTNIGHT: takes place from September 11 to September 22. Do you need to write or update your Will? Chailey Heritage Foundation is partnering up with five local solicitors’ firms who are waiving their usual fees for Will writing for the fortnight. Participating solicitors are all donating their time and services free of charge and simply ask that you make a donation to Chailey Heritage Foundation, in lieu of their fee. Suggested donation amounts are £120 for a single Will or £180 for a joint Will. All funds raised during this year’s Will Writing Fortnight will be put towards the charity’s Dream Centre Appeal to build a modern, accessible indoor activity space where children and young people with complex disabilities and health needs can participate in a mixture of arts, sports, and physical activities. Participating solicitors include: Adams & Remers (Lewes), Rohan (Haywards Heath), Griffith Smith Farrington Webb (Hassocks), Dean Wilson (Brighton) and Griffith Smith Conway (Hove). For contact details and to find out how to book your appointment visit: www.chf.org.uk/makeawillfortnight or contact Jennifer Hanraads on 01825 724752 or by email to jhanraads@chf.org.uk.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY NEWS: ‘In the vegetable garden it is important to keep watering runner and French beans and to pick regularly as the plant will stop producing if the seeds set in the pods. Later, when perhaps overcome with the quantity of beans, may I suggest runner bean chutney (recipe from me!) and then letting them set and using the dried beans in stews, casseroles or as ‘ baked beans ‘. Keep watering and picking courgettes to keep them producing. Watch out for blight on potatoes and outside tomatoes. There is nothing much one can do to prevent it striking but as soon as it strikes potatoes cut down the foliage and destroy it to prevent the disease infecting the tubers. Now is the time to feed asparagus with a general fertiliser and water during dry spells. It can also be beneficial, when the growth dies down, to cover with a layer of seaweed (collect your own). This will add extra nutrients and help suppress weeds. Sweetcorn should now be ready. To check if ripe peel back and pierce a kernel with your finger nail; if clear fluid appears it is ripe. It is vital pick and eat straight away as every minute between picking and cooking allows the sugars to turn to starch and the sweetness is lost and it becomes ‘mealy’’. For more details including the recipe for runner bean chutney call Peter Estcourt on 01273 400791.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.