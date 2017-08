MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

VINTAGE & PRESTIGE CAR DAY: takes place this Sunday (August 27) at The Lamb, at Piltdown starting at midday. This is one of the best car shows in Sussex, showcasing vintage, prestige and supercars from all over the county. It is a fantastic day for the whole family with children’s activities, bouncy castle, beer festival, Pimms tent, stalls, BBQ, hog roast, live jazz and so much more. The day raises money for two very deserving charities in Chailey, St. Peter & St. James Hospice and Chailey Heritage Foundation.

CRICKET: sees Chailey in a friendly against Streat & Westmeston this Sunday (August 27) starting at 2pm, at the sports ground just off the A272. If you would like to play cricket on Sundays, regularly or occasionally, you will be made most welcome. If you wish to play or would like more information call Peter on 07709946880.

WINDMILL AND RURAL LIFE MUSEUM: will be open this Sunday (August 27) between 3pm and 5pm with entry £1 for adults and 50p for children aged under 16. Also on Sunday September 10 which is National Heritage Day (when there is free entry). For more information regarding the Mill call John Smith on 01825 723519.

AGM: of Chailey Bonfire Society Ltd takes place at the Five Bells, Chailey Green, on Thursday August 31 at 8pm. For details of membership of the Bonfire Society please call Diane Palmer on 01273401900 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk.

SOUTH EASTERN VINTAGE AGRICULTURAL CLUB: have a ‘Working Weekend’ at Townings Farm, Chailey, on Saturday and Sunday September 2 and 3 from 10am to 4pm so this is a chance to see vintage machinery in action. In addition as this is part of Townings Farm’s Vintage Harvest Fair there will be rural crafts, sheep shearing demonstrations and spinning, hedge laying, tractor and trailer rides, information about bee keeping, beer tent, refreshments, local produce, butchery demonstrations and special offers in the farm shop. Visit the small farm training group stand to find out about the variety of courses they run, mainly relating to farming, country life and crafts. Newick Folk will be playing on both days. Entry is £5 per adult and children free. Camping is available at £5 per tent and £6 per caravan. Please book camping in advance and email info@towningsfarm.co.uk or call 01444 471352.

LATE SUMMER WALK: Join members of the Commons Society on Saturday September 2 for a leisurely stroll through the heather to experience the heathland and discover the species native to this habitat. Meet at Lane End Common car park ready to start the walk at 2.30pm. Visitors welcomed.

CHAILEY WI: meet on Tuesday September 5, at the village hall, at 7.45pm. The speaker will be Gilly Halcrow on the subject ‘Whatever happened to Christopher Robin?’ Prospective members and guests are always very welcome for a nominal charge of £3 which includes refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY AUTUMN SHOW: is at the village hall on Saturday September 9. There are classes for vegetables, flowers, fruit, pot plants, drinks, handicrafts, art, photography, cookery, flower arranging and children’s classes in age categories, pre-school, 7 years and under and aged 8 to 11 years. A show schedule can be obtained by contacting Peter Estcourt via pge44@waitrose.com or on 01273 400791. There is a class for every age, and members of the Horticultural Society will be on hand to help you with your exhibits, so please enter and/or encourage your children to do so.

BLUEBELL RAILWAY VOLUNTEERS: Have you ever wondered how to become a volunteer, what it entails and who to contact? Whether you are male or female, skilled or with no previous experience, can offer a day a month or more, then why not go along and find out what volunteering in the various different departments on the Bluebell entails. If you are under 16, you can gain experience of such work in the 9F Club, but for those who are over 16, perhaps newly retired, or any other age, why not find out more? To help you narrow your choice of departments please ask for a volunteer recruitment pack on 01825 720800. To help you choose, you can also join one of the ‘find out more tours’; the next tour is on Sunday September 10. The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park.

MAKE A WILL FORTNIGHT: takes place from September 11 to September 22. Do you need to write or update your Will? Chailey Heritage Foundation is partnering up with five local solicitors’ firms who are waiving their usual fees for Will writing for the fortnight. Participating solicitors are all donating their time and services free of charge and simply ask that you make a donation to Chailey Heritage Foundation, in lieu of their fee. Suggested donation amounts are £120 for a single Will or £180 for a joint Will. All funds raised during this year’s Will Writing Fortnight will be put towards the charity’s Dream Centre Appeal to build a modern, accessible indoor activity space where children and young people with complex disabilities and health needs can participate in a mixture of arts, sports, and physical activities. Participating solicitors include: Adams & Remers (Lewes), Rohan (Haywards Heath), Griffith Smith Farrington Webb (Hassocks), Dean Wilson (Brighton) and Griffith Smith Conway (Hove). For contact details and to find out how to book your appointment visit: www.chf.org.uk/makeawillfortnight or contact Jennifer Hanraads on 01825 724752 or by email to jhanraads@chf.org.uk.

‘DELIGHT OF A WILDLIFE POND’: is the subject of a talk which will be given by Lynne Flower, of the Kent Tree and Pond Partnership, at the Commons Society meeting at the village hall on Thursday September 14 at 7.30pm. This illustrated talk will include suggestions for making a wildlife garden pond. To find out more about the Society and membership do attend this meeting.

LUNCH CLUB: at St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday September 21. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

JUMBLE SALE: organised by the Bonfire Society is on Saturday September 23 at 11am at the village hall. There will be good as new, bric-a-brac, books, toys, clothes and linen. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated on the day. Please use this opportunity to have a clear out and donate items to the Society and so help them raise much needed funds for the display they are planning for Saturday November 11 and the Christmas party for the senior citizens of the village on Saturday December 2.

‘STEAM THROUGH THE AGES’: is an exciting, new, multi-stage event for 2017 that is replacing ‘Southern at War’ at the Bluebell Railway September 23 and 24. This new event will still include the flavour of the war years at Horsted Keynes Station, with concert party shows, ‘black market’ traders, Sussex Home Guard displays, military vehicles, wartime food, and gas mask making with Jacqui Sparkes. However, other stations will be used to recreate the look and feel of pre-war and post-war eras. The Victorian era will take centre stage at Sheffield Park, while at Kingscote you can enjoy the sights and sounds of the 1960s with refreshments, music and entertainment. East Grinstead, moving closer to the present, will recreate the sounds of the 1980s.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.