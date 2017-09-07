MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Spring Show is at the village hall this Saturday (September 9). For a show schedule, in which there are classes for flowers, vegetable, flower arranging, handicrafts, art, photography, cookery and children’s classes, call Peter Estcourt on 01273 400791. Everyone is invited to see the exhibits from 2.30pm and maybe stay a while to enjoy delicious refreshments, which will include homemade cakes, and the raffle. Prize giving is at about 4pm and will be followed by an auction of produce.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

BLUEBELL RAILWAY VOLUNTEERS: Have you ever wondered how to become a volunteer, what it entails and who to contact? To help you choose, you can join one of the ‘find out more tours’; the next tour is this Sunday (September 10). The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park.

CRICKET: sees Chailey, in the last friendly game of the season, against Southwick Wanderers this Sunday (September 10) starting at 1.30pm, at the sports ground just off the A272.

WINDMILL AND RURAL LIFE MUSEUM: will be open this Sunday (September 10) between 3pm and 5pm, which is National Heritage Day, when entry is free. For more information regarding the Mill call John Smith on 01825 723519.

MAKE A WILL FORTNIGHT: starts on Monday September 11 and continues until September 22. Do you need to write or update your Will? Chailey Heritage Foundation is partnering up with five local solicitors’ firms who are waiving their usual fees for Will writing for the fortnight. Participating solicitors are all donating their time and services free of charge and simply ask that you make a donation to Chailey Heritage Foundation, in lieu of their fee. For contact details and to find out how to book your appointment visit: www.chf.org.uk/makeawillfortnight or contact Jennifer Hanraads on 01825 724752 or by email to jhanraads@chf.org.uk.

‘DELIGHT OF A WILDLIFE POND’: is the subject of a talk which will be given by Lynne Flower, of the Kent Tree and Pond Partnership, at the Commons Society meeting at the village hall on Thursday September 14 at 7.30pm. This illustrated talk will include suggestions for making a wildlife garden pond. To find out more about the Society and membership do attend this meeting.

LUNCH CLUB: at St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday September 21. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

JUMBLE SALE: organised by the Bonfire Society is on Saturday September 23 at 11am at the village hall. There will be good as new, bric-a-brac, books, toys, clothes and linen. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated on the day. Please use this opportunity to have a clear out and donate items to the Society and so help them raise much needed funds for the display they are planning for Saturday November 11 and the Christmas party for the senior citizens of the village on Saturday December 2.

STEAM THROUGH THE AGES: at the Bluebell Railway on September 23 and 24 and will include the flavour of the war years at Horsted Keynes Station, with concert party shows, ‘black market’ traders, Sussex Home Guard displays, military vehicles, wartime food, and gas mask making with Jacqui Sparkes. Other stations will be used to recreate the look and feel of pre-war and post-war eras. The Victorian era will take centre stage at Sheffield Park, while at Kingscote you can enjoy the sights and sounds of the 1960s with refreshments, music and entertainment. East Grinstead, moving closer to the present, will recreate the sounds of the 1980s.

WINDMILL AND RURAL LIFE MUSEUM: will be open on Sunday September 24 between 3pm and 5pm with entry £1 for adults and 50p for children aged under 16. For more information regarding the Mill call John Smith on 01825 723519.

CAR BOOT SALE: Chailey Heritage Foundation will be holding a second Car Boot Sale on Sunday October 1 Why not join them for a chance to sell all your unwanted items, or simply to hunt out a bargain. The Car Boot Sale is being held on site at Chailey Heritage Foundation, Haywards Heath Road, North Chailey, BN8 4EF. Pitches cost £10 for a car and £15 for a van. To book your place please make a donation of this amount at https://mydonate.bt.com/events/carboottwo. Set up starts from 9am and public entry from 10am to 1pm and costs £1 per person (children free). Refreshments can be bought from Mama C. All funds raised will be dedicated to the DREAM Centre Appeal.

CHAILEY WI: meet on Tuesday October 3, at the village hall, at 7.45pm when the group will have their AGM. Prospective members and guests are always very welcome for a nominal charge of £3 which includes refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

LOST INDUSTRIES OF LEWES: is the subject of a talk by John Davey at the Commons Society meeting, at the village hall, on Thursday October 12 at 7.30pm. All welcome to attend and discover the industrial past through the collection of photos amassed by John’s late father.

