MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

JUMBLE SALE: is at the village hall this Saturday (September 23) at 11am. There will be good as new, bric-a-brac, books, toys, clothes and linen. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated by the Bonfire Society on the day. Please use this opportunity to have a clear out and donate items to the Bonfire Society and so help them raise much needed funds for the display they are planning for Saturday November 11 and the Christmas party for the senior citizens of the village on Saturday December 2.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

WINDMILL AND RURAL LIFE MUSEUM: will be open this Sunday (September 24) between 3pm and 5pm with entry £1 for adults and 50p for children aged under 16. For more information regarding the Mill call John Smith on 01825 723519.

JUMBLE SALE: Come and find your bargains at the village hall on Saturday September 30. Doors open at 11am. There will be clothing, bric-a-brac, toys, books and much, much more. Use this opportunity for your own clear out; donations of jumble to the hall before 11am on the day please. All proceeds to Sussex wide children’s charity ‘Family Support Work’. Further information available from Judy on 01825 723815 or Sue on 01825 731926.

CAR BOOT SALE: Chailey Heritage Foundation will be holding a second Car Boot Sale on Sunday October 1 Why not join them for a chance to sell all your unwanted items, or simply to hunt out a bargain. The Car Boot Sale is being held on site at Chailey Heritage Foundation, Haywards Heath Road, North Chailey, BN8 4EF. Pitches cost £10 for a car and £15 for a van. To book your place please make a donation of this amount at https://mydonate.bt.com/events/carboottwo. Set up starts from 9am and public entry from 10am to 1pm and costs £1 per person (children free). Refreshments can be bought from Mama C. All funds raised will be dedicated to the DREAM Centre Appeal.

VINTAGE & CLASSIC CAR SHOW: takes place at Oakwood Farm, North Common Road, North Chailey, BN8 4ED on October 1. All welcome to enjoy an exciting collection of Vintage and Classic Cars from 12 noon to 4pm. There will be live music, a beer tent and hot food. Entry is free. For more information call 01444 471058 or email info@oakwoodfarmlifestyle.com. In the meantime do visit their Tearoom and Dairy Shop; call in for morning coffee and cake or enjoy their signature Cream Tea (which is delicious). The Tearoom is open from Friday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm. They also have a range of local and English cheeses, chutneys and charcuterie, along with cheese- making kits (a great gift for the cheese lover), free-range hens ‘and quails’ eggs.

CHAILEY WI: meet on Tuesday October 3, at the village hall, at 7.45pm when the group will have their AGM. Prospective members and guests are always very welcome for a nominal charge of £3 which includes refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

A DIESEL LOVER’S DELIGHT 2017: is the 40th Anniversary of the foundation of the Deltic Preservation Society and in conjunction with the NRM/KOYLI Group, Beaver Sports, the Bluebell Railway is delighted to host the very special Anniversary Gala over the weekend of Friday October 6 to Sunday October 8. The event will feature 3 working Deltics, D9002, D9009 and 55019. For more information and to book tickets and brake van rides visit http://www.bluebell-railway.co.uk/.

BLUEBELL RAILWAY VOLUNTEERS: Have you ever wondered how to become a volunteer, what it entails and who to contact? To help you choose, you can join one of the ‘find out more tours’; the next tour is on Sunday October 8. The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park.

LOCAL AUTHOR: Ros Black launches her new book on Thursday October 12 from 6pm to 8pm at Chailey Heritage Foundation. The book ‘Grace Kimmins and her Chailey Heritage’ is a biography of Dame Grace, the founder of Chailey Heritage, and a pioneer in the field of care and craft training for young people with disabilities. There is so much more to her incredible story as Ros Black has discovered, some of which will be revealed in an enlightening illustrated talk which you are welcome to attend. Following the talk there will be a question and answer session, followed by a book signing and refreshments. To register for your free ticket, please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/grace-kimmins-and-her-chailey-heritage or contact the fundraising office on 01825 724752 or by email to fundraising@chf.org.uk.

LOST INDUSTRIES OF LEWES: is the subject of a talk by John Davey at the Commons Society meeting, at the village hall, on Thursday October 12 at 7.30pm. All welcome to attend and discover the industrial past through the collection of photographs amassed by John’s late father.

LUNCH CLUB: at St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday October 19. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

SUCCESS AT HORTICULTURAL SHOW: the Autumn Show was well supported and thanks go to all who exhibited. Cups were awarded as follows British Caledonian Cup (vegetables) and Hickwells Cup (best vegetable exhibit) Peter Estcourt, Bowling Cup (flowers Linda Blaker, Weller Cup (dahlias) Christine Gibson, Sam Briggs Memorial Cup (horticulture over all three shows) Linda Blaker, Chris Bone Memorial Cup (alcoholic drinks) Dennis Mathews, Cooper Cup (cookery and handicrafts) Jean Pitman and T.S.B. Cup (flower arranging) Christine Gibson. Thanks also go to the members of the Society’s Committee who arranged the three excellent shows this year. If you would like to join them then do attend the Society’s AGM on Thursday October 19, in the Reading Room on Chailey Green, at 8pm. It is open to all comers. The Society is always looking for new committee members and for fresh ideas of what they might do to promote the Society and what challenges they might put in their schedule. So please go along, if you can, and join them for wine and cheese afterwards.

ANNUAL TRACK TREK: at the Bluebell Railway is on Saturday November 18 and this year it is supporting the ‘Traction Appeal’; an Appeal to be officially launched (next month) to raise funds for track renewal. The Track Trek aims to raise £15,000 to buy one replacement sixty foot track panel. The Trek will be along the entire length of the line between East Grinstead and Sheffield Park stations, covering a distance of 11 miles. This is a chance to see first-hand the track renewal works taking place during the middle part of November between Horsted Keynes and Sheffield Park. The Trek starts from East Grinstead between 9am and 10am with registration and safety briefings at East Grinstead from 8.30am. Please secure your place by emailing tracktrek@bluebell-railway.co.uk with your name, address, phone number, email address, the number of people taking part and whether you require the bus to East Grinstead in the morning or at the end of the Trek. At registration trekkers will be expected to show sponsorship to the value of at least £25 per person or £40 for each family group (maximum two adults and three children aged 7 to 16 inclusive). For more details on Track Trek 2017, to download a sponsorship form, and to learn how to create your own fundraising page on BT’s MyDonate, visit tinyurl.com/track-trek.

