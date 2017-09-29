MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

JUMBLE SALE: Come and find your bargains at the village hall this Saturday (September 30). Doors open at 11am. There will be clothing, bric-a-brac, toys, books and much, much more. Use this opportunity for your own clear out; donations of jumble to the hall before 11am on the day please. All proceeds to Sussex wide children’s charity ‘Family Support Work’. Further information available from Judy on 01825 723815 or Sue on 01825 731926.

CAR BOOT SALE: Chailey Heritage Foundation are holding a Car Boot Sale this Sunday (October 1) Why not join them for a chance to sell all your unwanted items, or simply to hunt out a bargain. The Car Boot Sale is being held on site at Chailey Heritage Foundation, Haywards Heath Road, North Chailey, BN8 4EF. Pitches cost £10 for a car £15 for a van. To book your place visit http://www.chf.org.uk/carbootsale or call 01825 724752 for more information. Set up starts from 9am and public entry is from 10am to 1pm and costs £1 per person (children free). Refreshments can be bought from Mama C. All funds raised will be dedicated to the DREAM Centre Appeal.

VINTAGE & CLASSIC CAR SHOW: takes place at Oakwood Farm, North Common Road, North Chailey, BN8 4ED this Sunday (October 1). All welcome to enjoy an exciting collection of Vintage and Classic Cars from 12 noon to 4pm. There will be live music, a beer tent and hot food. Entry is free. For more information call 01444 471058 or email info@oakwoodfarmlifestyle.com. In the meantime do visit their Tearoom and Dairy Shop; call in for morning coffee and cake or enjoy their signature Cream Tea (which is delicious). The Tearoom is open from Friday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm. They also have a range of local and English cheeses, chutneys and charcuterie, along with cheese- making kits (a great gift for the cheese lover), free-range hens ‘and quails’ eggs.

CHAILEY WI: meet on Tuesday October 3, at the village hall, at 7.45pm when the group will have their AGM. Prospective members and guests are always very welcome for a nominal charge of £3 which includes refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

A DIESEL LOVER’S DELIGHT 2017: is the 40th Anniversary of the foundation of the Deltic Preservation Society and in conjunction with the NRM/KOYLI Group, Beaver Sports, the Bluebell Railway is delighted to host the very special Anniversary Gala over the weekend of Friday October 6 to Sunday October 8. The event will feature 3 working Deltics, D9002, D9009 and 55019. For more information and to book tickets and brake van rides visit http://www.bluebell-railway.co.uk/.

BLUEBELL RAILWAY VOLUNTEERS: Have you ever wondered how to become a volunteer, what it entails and who to contact? To help you choose, you can join one of the ‘find out more tours’; the next tour is on Sunday October 8. The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park.

LOCAL AUTHOR: Ros Black launches her new book on Thursday October 12 from 6pm to 8pm at Chailey Heritage Foundation. The book ‘Grace Kimmins and her Chailey Heritage’ is a biography of Dame Grace, the founder of Chailey Heritage, and a pioneer in the field of care and craft training for young people with disabilities. Following the talk there will be a question and answer session, a book signing and refreshments. To register for your free ticket, please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/grace-kimmins-and-her-chailey-heritage or contact the fundraising office on 01825 724752 or by email to fundraising@chf.org.uk.

LOST INDUSTRIES OF LEWES: is the subject of a talk by John Davey at the Commons Society meeting, at the village hall, on Thursday October 12 at 7.30pm. All welcome to attend and discover the industrial past through the collection of photographs amassed by John’s late father.

LUNCH CLUB: at St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday October 19. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

AGM: If you would like to join the Horticultural Society then please do attend their AGM on Thursday October 19, in the Reading Room on Chailey Green, at 8pm. The meeting is open to all comers. The Society is always looking for new committee members and for fresh ideas to promote the Horticultural Society. Also any thoughts you may have for new challenges to include in the schedules for their three shows next year. So please go along, if you can, and join them for wine and cheese afterwards.

KINGDOM OF FUNGI: and mycology is the subject of a late autumn stroll through the woods on Wednesday October 25 from 2pm to 4pm. Meet members of the Commons Society at Lane End Common car park ready to start looking, at 2pm, for these mysterious and often colourful fruiting bodies of the fungi.

VOLUNTEERS ARE SOUGHT: to assist with Chailey Heritage Foundation’s street bucket collection during the Newick Bonfire celebrations on Saturday October 28. If you are able to assist or would like more information before doing so please email fundraising@chf.org.uk

ANNUAL TRACK TREK: at the Bluebell Railway is on Saturday November 18 and this year it is supporting the ‘Traction Appeal’ and aims to raise £15,000 to buy one replacement sixty foot track panel. The Trek will be along the entire length of the line between East Grinstead and Sheffield Park stations, covering a distance of 11 miles. The Trek starts from East Grinstead between 9am and 10am with registration and safety briefings at 8.30am. Please secure your place by emailing tracktrek@bluebell-railway.co.uk with your name, address, phone number, email address, the number of people taking part and whether you require the bus to East Grinstead in the morning or at the end of the Trek. For more details on Track Trek 2017, to download a sponsorship form and to learn how to create your own fundraising page on BT’s MyDonate, visit tinyurl.com/track-trek.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY NEWS: ‘Autumn is now with us and the time has come to clear the last remains of the summer crops. It is always difficult to know what to do with empty ground. The enthusiast will plant a green manure crop to be dug in with the arrival of Spring. To many this seems like hard work! If left fallow the danger is that heavy winter rains will washout nutrients. The ground can therefore be covered in plastic sheeting or old carpets. Not very attractive! Areas which are to host potatoes, tomatoes, brassicas or corn can be covered with a layer of compost or farmyard manure. Parts for future root crops and beans are best left bare.

Time now to plant spring bulbs and why not try some in pots to be brought on early and hyacinths for Christmas. Mid October is a good time to plant over wintering onions and garlic. At the end of the month over wintering broad beans and peas can be planted. Due to mouse and bird damage I usually start them off in the greenhouse, harden off and plant out early December. The trick is to have only 2or3 sets of leaves before the really cold weather of January and February sets in. Larger plants do badly in severe frosts.’ For more information contact Peter Estcourt on 01273 400791 or via pge44@waitrose.com.