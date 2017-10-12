MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

LUNCH CLUB at St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday October 19. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

AGM: If you would like to join the Horticultural Society then please do attend their AGM on Thursday October 19, in the Reading Room on Chailey Green, at 8pm. The meeting is open to all comers. The Society is always looking for new committee members and for fresh ideas to promote the Horticultural Society. Also any thoughts you may have for new challenges to include in the schedules for their three shows next year. So please go along, if you can, and join them for wine and cheese afterwards.

FOOD DRINK AND PUMPKIN FAIR: Townings Farm, Plumpton Road, North Chailey, are very excited to be hosting their first ever Food, Drink and Pumpkin Fair on Sunday October 22 from 10am to 4pm. Entry and parking is free. There will be lots of local food and drink producers and artisan products. The Farm’s huge variety of home-grown pumpkins will be displayed in their barn and due to the amazing number they grow they will be a magnificent sight. Do go along as the pumpkins will be perfect for pumpkin carving, soup making etc. If you are a local producer and might be interested in having a stall at the Fair please contact Jayne at info@jayneford.co.uk

KINGDOM OF FUNGI: and mycology is the subject of a late autumn stroll through the woods on Wednesday October 25 from 2pm to 4pm. Meet members of the Commons Society at Lane End Common car park ready to start looking, at 2pm, for these mysterious and often colourful fruiting bodies of the fungi.

VOLUNTEERS ARE SOUGHT: to assist with Chailey Heritage Foundation’s street bucket collection during the Newick Bonfire celebrations on Saturday October 28. If you are able to assist or would like more information before doing so please email fundraising@chf.org.uk

ANNUAL TRACK TREK: at the Bluebell Railway is on Saturday November 18 and this year it is supporting the ‘Traction Appeal’ and aims to raise £15,000 to buy one replacement sixty foot track panel. The Trek will be along the entire length of the line between East Grinstead and Sheffield Park stations, covering a distance of 11 miles. The Trek starts from East Grinstead between 9am and 10am with registration and safety briefings at 8.30am. Please secure your place by emailing tracktrek@bluebell-railway.co.uk with your name, address, phone number, email address, the number of people taking part and whether you require the bus to East Grinstead in the morning or at the end of the Trek. For more details on Track Trek 2017, to download a sponsorship form and to learn how to create your own fundraising page on BT’s MyDonate, visit tinyurl.com/track-trek.1t t

CHAILEY WI: meet on Tuesday November 7, at the village hall, at 7.45pm and the speaker will be Harry Pope on the subject ‘What’s it Worth?’ Prospective members and guests are always very welcome for a nominal charge of £3 which includes refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

BLUEBELL RAILWAY VOLUNTEERS: Have you ever wondered how to become a volunteer, what it entails and who to contact? To help you choose, you can join one of the ‘find out more tours’; the next tour is on Sunday November 12. The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park.