THANK YOU: to everyone who attended Chailey bonfire night, it was lovely to see so many of you on the procession route and at the memorial service at the green. There were three float entries this year, judged by Rev John Maskell and Councillor Sharon Davey. First Place, The Langley Shield for Best Dressed Float, was awarded to the Barnes Family and second place, The Presidents Shield, Windmill District Guides. Congratulations to everyone involved. The Bonfire night could not have been held without lots of helpers before, during and after celebrations. Plus all those who helped, throughout the year, with fundraising activities too. The Bonfire Society send a big ‘thank you’ to you all, unfortunately the list of thanks is too long to include everyone here. If you have any feedback about Bonfire Night please contact the Bonfire Society via email at contact@chaileybonfire.co.uk with your comments (good or bad). They can’t promise to implement all ideas to improve the Bonfire Night, but they will be read and consider all suggestions. If you have any photographs or videos of the evening that you would like to share, please email them to the Society so they can add them to the archives and share them on their website and Facebook.

MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHRISTMAS MARKET: is being held at St. Peter’s Church this Saturday (November 25) from 10am until 2pm. Stalls to include Deer View Fine Foods, Bluebell Vineyard, handmade Christmas gifts, cards and art, toys, cakes and many more stalls. Do go along and meet Father Christmas too. Entrance costs £2 per person, which includes refreshments.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

THE BIG GIVE This year, as part of the Big Give Christmas Challenge, St Peter & St James Hospice have a fantastic opportunity to achieve a dementia-friendly hospice. If they raise £20,000, their pot will be doubled, meaning they can train their nurses in dementia care. There are incredibly generous people ready to match your gift, so if you donate to this project from Tuesday November 28 to Tuesday December 5 you will see your donation doubled and be part of something extra special this Christmas. Your donation will help to improve the care provided at the Hospice, making life better for those living with dementia as well as terminal illness. The link to make a donation will be available at http://www.stpeter-stjames.org.uk/fundraising/the-big-give on Tuesday November 28 as soon as the campaign opens.

VACANCY PARISH COUNCIL One vacancy has arisen on Chailey Parish Council which the Council proposes to fill by co-option. Any eligible person who wishes to be considered as a candidate to fill the vacancy should submit a brief curriculum vitae and a written statement explaining why he/she wishes to join the Council and the skills and experience that he/she would contribute to the work of the Council. This information must be sent to the Clerk to the Council (Stephen Treharne) at the Parish Office, The Reading Room, Chailey Green, Chailey BN8 4DA by Thursday November 30. For more information contact the Clerk at chaileypc@btconnect.com or on 01825 722388. SENIOR CITIZENS CHRISTMAS PARTY: is being held by the Bonfire Society on Saturday December 2 from 12.30pm to 5pm at the village hall. Entertainment and transport is provided. If you would like to book a place or would like more information please contact Jane Stent on 01273 400632 or jane.stent@btinternet.com.

WHIST DRIVE: organised by Chailey Women’s Institute, is at the village hall on Saturday December 2 at 7.30pm. Admission costs £3.50 and everyone is welcome, there will be prizes, a raffle and refreshments. For more details call Carol Brown on 01825 723757.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee which takes place at 7.30 pm on Tuesday December 5 at The Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Committee will be considering current planning applications and the Council’s response to them. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY WI: meet on Tuesday December 5, at the village hall, at 7.45pm and the speaker will be Ian Gledhill on the subject ‘The Magic of Panto’. There was a change to the speaker in November and the group were entertained by Jim Whelan, an excellent speaker, who has been in show business for 50 years starting as a comic singer in theatres and clubs and progressing to TV including Coronation Street, Emmerdale and more recently Home Fires. His regular appearances on Coronation Street came when the plot demanded a vicar and he was called upon To enjoy such talks and other WI activities do go along to any of the meetings as prospective members and guests are always very welcome for a nominal charge of £3 which includes homemade refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL: at St Peter’s Church is the weekend of December 9 and 10, on Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday midday to 5pm. There will also be music and refreshments.

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council which takes place at 7.30 pm on Tuesday December 12 at The Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Council will be considering and making decisions on a range of matters relevant to Chailey and its residents. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they wish to raise or draw to the Council’s attention. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

LUNCH CLUB: at St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday December 14. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

GRAND RAFFLE: tickets will soon on sale. The Bonfire Society have some amazing prizes on offer including a fantastic Christmas food hamper, an Off-Road Buggy Driving Experience, a 2-hour family photoshoot and so much more. Tickets are £1 each and available from Yasmin on 07376 071248, The Five Bells or by contacting the Bonfire Society through their website (www.chaileybonfire.co.uk/) or Facebook page. The draw will take place on Friday December 15 at 8pm at the Five Bells.

CHAILEY CLASSIC: and Vintage Tractor Club Following their inaugural charity Tractor Run in September the Club have a tractor run to The Fountain at Plumpton, in support of the primary school, on Sunday December 17. Also for those interested in meeting members and finding out more about the Club (you don’t have to have a tractor to be a member) there will be Christmas drinks and a buffet at the Five Bells on Thursday December 21. For more details now contact chaileytractorclub@gmail.com or the Club’s Chairman, Howard Venters, on 01684 565533.