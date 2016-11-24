Chainsaw carving to be auctioned for charity

Facelift access hire is auctioning off a beautiful wood carving for charity.

On October 5 Facelift commissioned local business Pixie Mushrooms chainsaw carver, Luke Gasson to come to their Hickstead depot in West Sussex to carve an owl sculpture from one of their oak trees. The carving was done at height on a Niftylift 120t and took over 9 hours to complete and resulted in an impressive carving over 3m tall. The week before Luke attended an IPAF Operator training course at Facelift to learn how to safely manoeuvre the trailer mounted cherry picker. The carving will be auctioned on eBay with the proceeds going to the West Sussex based charity Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice. To make a bid on the item please go to the Facelift website: http://www.facelift.co.uk/news/carving-for-charity

