Charity seeking seasonal ‘heroes against hunger’

This December, food redistribution charity FareShare Sussex is asking people to get behind the nation’s biggest food drive to help fight hunger in the UK.

FareShare Sussex is searching for hundreds of ‘heroes against hunger’ to volunteer for three hours during the next Neighbourhood Food Collection, which takes place at Tesco stores across the UK from Thursday, 1 December 1 – Saturday, December 3.

Volunteers will spread Christmas cheer as they encourage shoppers to donate one or two long-life items such as packets of pasta, boxes of breakfast cereal, and tins of tomatoes.

FareShare will redistribute the donated food to local charities including homeless shelters, children’s breakfast clubs, women’s refuges, and older people’s lunch clubs, alongside a wide range of fresh produce that it receives from the food and drink industry.

Marion Sheehan, Project Manager at FareShare Sussex, says: “You don’t need any special skills or superpowers to be a hero against hunger this Christmas, you just need to stand in your local supermarket for a few hours, chat to shoppers and encourage them to give a little something if they can.

“In just three hours, you could collect enough tins, cans and packets to provide 500 meals for people in need, so it’s a quick and easy way to make a practical difference, and it can be a lot of fun too, especially if you round up your friends, family, colleagues, neighbours, members of your book group... the more the merrier!”

Tesco stores collecting food donations on behalf of FareShare during the Neighbourhood Food Collection include: Burgess Hill, Haslemere, Hove, Lewes, Portslade, Crawley Hazelwick Extra, Guildford, Crediton.

Other Tesco stores will be collecting food donations for food bank charity, The Trussell Trust.

Tesco provides a financial 20 per cent top up to the charities, based on the weight of the food collected.

During the last Neighbourhood Food Collection, held in July, Tesco shoppers donated enough food to provide 2.8 million meals for hungry and vulnerable people across the UK.

People interested in volunteering for the event can sign up either as an individual or as a team at http://www.fareshare.org.uk/heroes-against-hunger/

Contributed by FareShare

