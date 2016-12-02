Christmas carols at retirement home

With Christmas just weeks away, Churchill Retirement Living is inviting the people of Haywards Heath to join its owners, their friends and family to enjoy Christmas carols at its Petlands Lodge development on Church Road.

Locals are being invited to enjoy festive carols, sherry and mince pies at the Lodge on Wednesday December 7 at 2pm. This is just one of the events being held at Petlands Lodge in the lead up to Christmas.

Anne Scherrer, Regional Marketing Manager at Churchill Retirement Living, said: “It will be wonderful to welcome members of the local community to our Lodge to enjoy some festive treats and also see what Churchill Retirement Living has to offer. There’ll be plenty of opportunities to join in with the carols too.”

Petlands Lodge is a collection of one and two bedroom apartments designed exclusively for the over 60s, just a short distance from public transport links, shops and all the local amenities on offer in Haywards Heath.

To find out more, please visit the show complex, open daily from 10am to 5pm, call 01444 688256 or log on to https://www.churchillretirement.co.uk/

Contributed by Churchill Retirement Living

