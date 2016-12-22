Cuckfield Dramatic Society: will present the ever popular February Frolics on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th February to cheer up everyone in the depths of winter. The evening includes a two course meal, a one act play and a variety of sketches. This year the theme is “travel”, with entertainment about the struggles of travelling whether that be via family car on holiday, the anxieties of flying or just trying to get to work (in the case of the Southern Railway). Expect fun to be poked at the airlines, traffic jams, road works and the rush hour! Tickets available from Marcus Grimes, Cuckfield High Street, and Wealden Stores, Whitemans Green.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.