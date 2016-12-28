Royal British Legion, Poppy Appeal:: Peter Negus, the Poppy Appeal Organiser for Cuckfield, advises that the total amount raised in Cuckfield this year is £8,839.44. This substantial contribution to the Appeal will enable the Royal British Legion to continue its work of providing financial, social and emotional support to past and current members of our Armed Forces and their dependents.

Thanks are due to all the generous people of Cuckfield, the volunteer collectors and all the shops and other organisations that kindly agreed to display poppy boxes, without whose support the Appeal would not have been so successful. Special thanks are also due to the Ardingly Choral Society for their donation following their Remembrance Concert.

If you would like to support the Royal British Legion by becoming a member, or assist as a collector for the Poppy Appeal next year, please contact Peter Negus on 01444 457740.

