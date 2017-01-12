Buses in Cuckfield: Compass buses are changing the times of the buses running to and from Cuckfield as from Monday 9th January. Check the new times on the website. The No. 37 route is to be withdrawn.

Ansty and Staplefield: Rural Parish residents are reminded that on Thursday 19th January from 7am - 10pm, everybody living within the this area has the chance to vote for the implementation of their Neighbourhood Plan. Many years of work has been put in to it by the councillors, volunteers and the clerk of the council. It was written after consultation with those who came to the meetings or wrote letters and it gives the residents their only chance to have some influence on what goes on in our area. Do vote. If you have any queries the number to contact is : 01444 477003

From Boots to Bustles: costume finds from Sussex attics’. Cuckfield Museum’s new display will open on Feb 18th, inspired by costume treasures that have come into the museum from local households. If you have any items that you might like to loan, we would be very interested to see them. Please contact Phillipa Malins 01444 452307.

Melody Bear Dance and Movement Classes in Cuckfield: Every Wednesday at The Old School 1.00-1.30pm and Thursday at The Village Hall 1.45-2.15pm during term time. Suitable for 2-4 years, the perfect introduction to the wonderful world of dance. Come dance and play with Melody Bear. Try your first class for FREE! Call: 07590403232 or Email: grace.meeking@sky.com

