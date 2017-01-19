Cuckfield Museum’s: new display, “From Boots to Bustles!” will open on Feb 18th, inspired by costume treasures that have come into the museum from the attics of local households. If you have any items that you might like to loan, we would be very interested to see them. Please contact Phillipa Malins 01444 452307.

