Cuckfield NSPCC: will be holding their annual quiz on Friday 3 March at 7.30pm in The Queens Hall, Cuckfield. Tickets are available from Wealden Stores, £12 per person to include a cold platter and delicious homemade puds. Tables of 6. There will be a bar and a raffle. For further information please ring 01444 459579/450497. This is always a very popular event so do get your team together and the date in your diary!

Evelyn Stenning’s Cuckfield Mayor campaign starts early this year!: There is a coffee morning on 28th January in the Village Hall, London Lane, Cuckfield from 10.00 - 12 noon. There will be a raffle, cakes, tombola, face painting and childrens’ physical activities. Also on sale will be books and hand made cards. Entrance is £2 to include coffee and cake.

