Holy Trinity Church: Cuckfield welcomes Steve Dummer to its free lunch time recital on Friday, 3rd February at 1.00 until 2.00 with soup served at 12.30. Steve Dummer is a clarinettist, conductor, educator and all-round enthusiast for participation in music making at every level. He is the founder and musical director of the highly acclaimed group Talkestra (“strongly recommended” BBC), which tries to reach new audiences for concert music, musical director of the Kidenza children’s concerts, conductor of the Horsham Symphony Orchestra and a regular tutor and conductor at Dartington International Summer School. This concert promises to be great fun as Steve introduces an exciting programme of music written for the clarinet.

There will be a collection after the concert raising money to help fund the lunchtime concert series. For more information email: hannah.carter@me.com

Cuckfield Museum’s: first talk of 2017 will be ‘The Coach Roads to Brighton’ on Wed Mar 1st at 2.30pm in the Council Chamber, The Queens Hall, Cuckfield. Geoffrey Hewlett, will tell the story of the routes from London to Brighton during the coaching era, including tales of accidents, robbery, ghosts and gallows! Tickets £5 or £3 for members. To reserve a place please ring Mike Nicholson on 01444 457448 or email events@cuckfieldmuseum.org’ More information from www.cuckfieldmuseum.org

