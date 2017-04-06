Cuckfield Museum’s talk: on Thursday 4th May, 8.00 pm, is “Historic Gardens of Sussex” by Jim Stockwell at 8.00pm in the Council Chamber, The Queen’s Hall, Cuckfield. Over the centuries, numerous wonderful gardens were developed in Sussex. Although some have deteriorated, or been lost, many superb examples remain intact and in excellent condition today. Jim Stockwell takes us on a journey of their heritage, evolution and conservation. Please ring Mike Nicholson on 01444 457448 to book a place or email events@cuckfieldmuseum.org. Tickets £5 or £3 for members. More details from www.cuckfieldmuseum.org

The popular Village Market: will be held on 8th April in the courtyard of the Talbot in the High Street. Local produce, produced by local people will be on sale from 9.30 until 12.00 noon.

Walking race and Easter egg hunt: The annual Independent State of Cuckfield Walking Race & Children’s Easter Egg Hunt takes place on Easter Monday, 17th April. This year the venue is changed from the Recreation Ground to Haywards Heath Rugby Club at Whitemans Green. The Walking Race starts and finishes by the Rugby Club Club House, and the course is unchanged going for approximately 5 miles via London Road, High Street, Ansty, Deaks Lane and back to the Rugby Club. There is an entry fee of £2 per person and you must be at least 16 years old to take part. Please register at the Rugby Club from 9:30am, and the first walker leaves at 10:00am. There are trophies and medals to be won for the men’s and women’s handicap race, the fastest man and woman, and the fastest senior walker which is open to those over 60 years of age. Plus there are the mens’ and womens’ team trophies awarded to the fastest combined time achieved by a team of 3 walkers. Walkers are also invited to wear fancy dress, and there are special prizes for the best outfits. While the walkers are out on the course, all the kids are invited to join the annual Easter Egg Hunt, which starts around 10:30am. For more information, please contact Jim at the White Harte, or phone: 01444 413454, or email: independent_state_of_cuckfield@hotmail.com. The current Mayor, Wilf Knighton, is looking forward to seeing you at the rugby club on Easter Monday.

