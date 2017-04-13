New England Wood: From this year’s coppiced hazel trees we are selling £5 bundles of bean poles x 6, pea sticks x 12, plant stakes x 12. Proceeds go towards maintenance costs. Contact Stephen Holroyd 413030

Cuckfield Women’s Institute’s birthday dinner: for members is on 18th April. This replaces the usual April meeting. If you would like any details about the Cuckfield WI, please call the secretary, Marion Davison, on 01444 455939.

The annual Independent State of Cuckfield Walking Race & Children’s Easter Egg Hunt: takes place on Easter Monday, 17th April. Please note that this year the start venue is changed from the Recreation Ground to HAYWARDS HEATH RUGBY CLUB at Whiteman’s Green. The Walking Races start and finish by the Club House. The 5 mile course is unchanged going via London Road, High Street, Ansty, Deaks Lane and back to the Rugby Club. The entry fee of £2 per person and you must be at least 16 years old to take part. Please register at the Rugby Club from 9:30am. The first walker leaves at 10:00am. There are trophies and medals to be won for the mens and womens handicap race, the fastest man and woman, and the fastest senior walker which is open to those over 60 years of age. Plus there are the mens and womens team trophies awarded to the fastest combined time achieved by a team of 3 walkers. Walkers are also invited to wear fancy dress, and there are special prizes for the best outfits. While the walkers are out on the course, all the kids are invited to join the annual Easter Egg Hunt, which starts around 10:30am. For more information, please contact Jim at the White Harte, or phone: 01444 413454, or email: independent_state_of_cuckfield@hotmail.com. The current Mayor, Wilf Knighton, is looking forward to seeing you AT THE RUGBY CLUB on Easter Monday.

Evelyn Stenning: is holding a Silent Auction in aid of her Mayoral Fund on Friday, 28th April in the Old School, Cuckfield at 7.30. Entrance tickets £8 are available from Wealden Stores, Whitemans Green to include a hot supper of Bolognaise or Chilli and salad - vegetarian choice available. Raffle. Evelyn will accept items for auction before the day call 01444 458052

