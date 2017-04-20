ANNUAL PARISH MEETING: you are invited to come and meet your Councillors at The Queen’s Hall, Thursday, 27th April 2017 at 7:30Pm

The parish meeting may by law discuss all parish affairs and pass resolutions about them.

The annual Cuckfield Cuckoo Fayre, organised by the Independent State of Cuckfield takes place on May Day Bank Holiday Monday, 1st May, in the Recreation Ground, from 12:00pm, with the official opening by the Mayor of Cuckfield, Wilf Knighton, at 1:00pm. Entry is free. Entertainment includes music from The Village Band and Magic & Silliness from children’s entertainer Tomfoolery. There is also the ever popular Dog Show, open to all, with many wide ranging classes. And if you don’t win a bottle on the Wheel of Wine, then there is a licensed bar available. The Cuckoo Fayre is an opportunity for all local organisations and charities to raise much needed funds - pitches are still available at £25 each, with all money raised being retained by the organising group. Stalls can be set up from 9:30am. If you would like to book a stall, or need more information, then please contact Jim Ayling at the White Harte, or phone: 01444 413454, or email: independent_state_of_cuckfield@hotmail.com. The Mayor is looking forward to seeing you at this year’s Cuckoo Fayre!

