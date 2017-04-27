Ensemble Reza Community Orchestra: is giving a concert on Sunday 7th May at Warden Park School from 3.00 - 5.00pm. This community orchestra has over 80 members (the youngest is 6) and over 15 families playing together. The programme will include ‘Theme from Pirates of the Caribbean’, Strauss jnr ‘Polka’, Strauss snr ‘Radetzky March’, Grieg ‘Norwegian Dance’, and much more. Tickets £8 for adults and £3 for under 18’s are available now from Wealden Stores, Cuckfield, Carousel Music, Haywards Heath, and www.ensemblereza.com. this concert is supported by Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra, Great Walstead School and Orchards Shopping

Centre.

Free Lunch Time Concert: in Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield on 5th May will feature the swing band “Perdido Players” from 1.00 until 2.00 with soup served at 12.30.

Cuckfield Bus Times: are changing on Monday 24th April - consult the Compass website and the Metrobus website for the information.

The Cuckoo Fayre: is on 1st May in the recreation ground. Lots of fun for everyone!

