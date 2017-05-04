Cuckfield Parish Council: will hold the next meeting on Thursday 11th May when planning matters will be discussed from 7.30 and Environment matters from 8.15.

Chailey Heritage: is holding a Charity Car Boot Sale in aid of Chailey Heritage Foundation Dream Centre Appeal on Sunday, 7th May. Pitch fee is £15 and set up is from 9.00am, directions and information from www.chf.org.uk/carbootsale. Public entry is £1 from 10.00am. The event closes at 1.00pm. Further information on 01825 724752

The Annual Plant Sale: of the Cuckfield Branch of the NSPCC will be held on Saturday 13th May from 10.00am until 1.00pm at Brinkley Lodge, London Road, Cuckfield. A wide variety of plants will be on sale, including perennials, patio plants, and vegetables - all excellent value. Entry is free. There will be homemade refreshments and an attractive garden to wander around. Plants to sell would be most welcome. Further information on 01444 459579.

