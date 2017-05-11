In the past the Attic Art Club: has exhibited in Cuckfield.. This year, as part of Brighton and Hove Arts Trail, it is to be held in,Ditchling Village Hall from 19th to 21st May. It is supporting Dame Vera Lynn’s Children’s Charity. Dame Vera and her daughter, Virginia , are kindly lending the Club a couple of their paintings during the exhibition.

Cuckfield Village Market will be held in the Talbot Pub courtyard on 13th May. Local produce from local producers will be on sale from 9.00 until 1.30.

The annual NSPCC plant sale: is on 13th May at Brinkley Lodge, London Road from 10.00 until 1.00.

Cuckfield Dramatic Society: present the world premiere of Bridge to Farce (by local authors) on Wednesday 31st May to 3rd June. Tickets from £7 (2 tickets for £12 on W3ednesday!) obtainable from Wealden Stores, Whitemans Green and Marcus Grimes, High Street

The New Horizons Appeal Garden and Local Produce Fair: returns to Cuckfield on Thursday 18th May. For the second year, it is being held in the grounds of Cuckfield Park by kind permission of Mr & Mrs Mayou. The fair has become known as a ‘mini Chelsea Garden Show’ in West Sussex and has been part of the horticultural calendar for many years. This year there will be over 50 stalls of plants and local produce from specialist nurseries and producers. Last year, our first year in Cuckfield, the fair attracted more than 800 visitors so we are hoping for similar support – or even more this year! Whether you come for the Bubbly Breakfast and Preview at 9am (pre-booked please tickets are £12.50!) or for the main event starting at 10.30 (entry £5) you are sure to enjoy a really pleasant day out browsing and buying. Tea, coffee, cakes and light lunches available so please come and help us raise funds for your local hospice St Catherine’s Hospice. More information about the event can be found at www.stch.org.uk/newhorizons or www.facebook.comNHAppeal – pre booked tickets from Suzanne STCH 01293 93447367

Cuckfield Royal Observer Post: opens on Bank Holiday Monday, May 29th 11-5pm. For more information see www.facebook.com/cuckfieldnuclearbunker or www.cuckfieldmuseum.org Any other queries, please contact Mark Russell 07789 266243 Ed Combes 07970 832667 Phillipa Malins 01444 452307.

“The Changing Face of Fashion”: a talk by Gerry Connolly, Costume Curator, Worthing Museum and Art Gallery on Wednesday 7th June, 3.00 pm, the Council Chamber, The Queen’s Hall, Cuckfield To compliment our costume exhibition ‘From Boots to Bustles’ (on till June) Gerry tells the story of the changing shape of women’s fashion from the mid 1700s to the beginning of the 20th century. To book a place, please ring Mike Nicholson on 01444 457448 or email events@cuckfieldmuseum.org. Tickets £5 or £3 for members. More information from www.cuckfieldmuseum.org

